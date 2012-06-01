FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as euro zone problems weigh; eyes on US data
June 1, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as euro zone problems weigh; eyes on US data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday, on
course for the second straight week of losses, as concerns about
the euro zone debt crisis continued to pressure the euro and
gold, while investors await the all-important U.S. employment
report later in the day.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce
by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the
steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market
territory.	
    * The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,556.50.	
    * The latest string of U.S. data showed a weakening job
market, slower manufacturing activity and soft economic growth,
just before the key May non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
More disappointing data could rekindle speculation on more
stimulus from the central bank.  	
    * The head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday the global lender had not received a request for
financial support from Spain, after a media report that the IMF
was considering contingency plans for a Spanish bailout.
 	
    * Greece's pro-bailout conservatives are leading their
anti-bailout rivals ahead of an election that may decide whether
the country remains in the euro, an opinion poll showed on
Friday, confirming a trend in four other surveys released a day
earlier. 	
    * Nervous investors chased benchmark U.S. government bond
yields to record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt
crisis spurred a global race for safe-haven assets, while
Spanish bond yields remained near their euro-ear highs. 
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems. 	
    * The euro held near its lowest level against the dollar in
nearly two years on heightened worries about Spain's banking
sector. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0100  China     NBS Manufacturing PMI     May                           
 0230  China     HSBC Mfg PMI Final        May                           
 0500  India     HSBC Markit Mfg PMI       May                           
 0743  Italy     Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI      May                           
 0753  Germany   Markit/BME Mfg PMI        May                           
 0758  EZ        Markit Mfg PMI            May                    
 0900  EZ        Unemployment              April       
 1200  Brazil    GDP yy                    Jan                             
       Russia    HSBC Mfg PMI              May                     
 1230  U.S.      Non-farm payrolls         May                   
 1230  U.S.      Personal income/spending  April
 1258  U.S.      Final Markit manufacturing PMI  May  
       U.S.      Auto sales                May
     	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1554.84   -7.86   -0.50     -0.57
  Spot Silver        27.64   -0.12   -0.43     -0.18
  Spot Platinum    1399.44  -10.31   -0.73      0.46
  Spot Palladium    607.20   -1.28   -0.21     -6.94
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1556.50   -6.10   -0.39     -0.66           12
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.61   -0.15   -0.53     -1.09         1153
  Euro/Dollar       1.2343
  Dollar/Yen         78.62
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

