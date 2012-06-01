PRECIOUS-Gold dips as euro zone problems weigh; eyes on US data

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday, on course for the second straight week of losses, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continued to pressure the euro and gold, while investors await the all-important U.S. employment report later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market territory. * The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,556.50. * The latest string of U.S. data showed a weakening job market, slower manufacturing activity and soft economic growth, just before the key May non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. More disappointing data could rekindle speculation on more stimulus from the central bank. * The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the global lender had not received a request for financial support from Spain, after a media report that the IMF was considering contingency plans for a Spanish bailout. * Greece's pro-bailout conservatives are leading their anti-bailout rivals ahead of an election that may decide whether the country remains in the euro, an opinion poll showed on Friday, confirming a trend in four other surveys released a day earlier. * Nervous investors chased benchmark U.S. government bond yields to record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt crisis spurred a global race for safe-haven assets, while Spanish bond yields remained near their euro-ear highs. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. * The euro held near its lowest level against the dollar in nearly two years on heightened worries about Spain's banking sector. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final May 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI May 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI May 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI May 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI May 0900 EZ Unemployment April 1200 Brazil GDP yy Jan Russia HSBC Mfg PMI May 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May 1230 U.S. Personal income/spending April 1258 U.S. Final Markit manufacturing PMI May U.S. Auto sales May PRICES Precious metals prices 0052 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1554.84 -7.86 -0.50 -0.57 Spot Silver 27.64 -0.12 -0.43 -0.18 Spot Platinum 1399.44 -10.31 -0.73 0.46 Spot Palladium 607.20 -1.28 -0.21 -6.94 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1556.50 -6.10 -0.39 -0.66 12 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.61 -0.15 -0.53 -1.09 1153 Euro/Dollar 1.2343 Dollar/Yen 78.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)