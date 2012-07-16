PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on renewed risk appetite

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session clocked up after China's growth data came in on target and eased worries about worsening economic conditions, feeding risk appetite and boosting the euro. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,590.59 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after rallying 1 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures contract for August was also little changed from Friday's close, standing at $1,590.50. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options by nearly 20 percent in the week to July 10, as a price decline on deflation fears prompted speculators to reduce their bullish bets. * Solid domestic demand helped the Italian Treasury sell 5.25 billion euros in bonds on Friday with lower yields than a month ago, but a rise in 10-year yields highlighted concerns that the country may still fall victim to the euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will present his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, from which investors will seek clues on the Fed's attitude towards another round of quantitative easing. * U.S. consumer sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest level in seven months, while producer prices rose only slightly last month, the latest data showed. * China's Premier Wen Jiabao said efforts to stabilise the economy are working and the government will step up efforts in the second half of the year to increase policy effectiveness and foresight. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. * The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jun 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR May 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Jun 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm May PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1590.59 0.56 +0.04 1.71 Spot Silver 27.40 0.10 +0.37 -1.05 Spot Platinum 1431.50 9.45 +0.66 2.76 Spot Palladium 582.00 3.20 +0.55 -10.80 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1590.50 -1.50 -0.09 1.51 1343 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.36 -0.01 -0.05 -2.01 303 Euro/Dollar 1.2238 Dollar/Yen 79.18 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)