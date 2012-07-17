FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up ahead of Bernanke testimony
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 17, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up ahead of Bernanke testimony

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday
ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional
testimony which is expected to provide clues on whether the
central bank will launch more monetary stimulus. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,591.65 an
ounce by 0034 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was
little changed at $1,591.50.
    * All eyes are on Bernanke's testimony on Tuesday and
Wednesday, against a background of lacklustre growth at home and
a festering debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly
preoccupying U.S. policymakers. 
    * U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight
month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the
country was mired in recession, adding to evidence that the
economy is slowing. 
    * The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its forecast
for global economic growth and warned that the outlook could dim
further if policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough
force and speed to quell their region's debt crisis.
 
    * U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to match historic lows on
Monday after a surprise drop in retail sales provided the latest
evidence of a slowing economy, bolstering bets of new stimulus
measures from the Federal Reserve. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying
sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday,
but Citigroup's earnings limited losses. 
    * The dollar index was little changed on Tuesday,
after weakening for two straight sessions. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment      Jul                  
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy        Weekly               
 1230  U.S.      Core CPI mm, sa             Jun                  
 1230  U.S.      CPI mm, sa                  Jun                  
 1230  U.S.      Core CPI yy, nsa            Jun                  
 1230  U.S.      CPI yy, nsa                 Jun                  
 1300  Canada    BoC rate decision                                
 1315  U.S.      Industrial output mm        Jun                  
 1400  U.S.      NAHB housing market indx    Jul                 
 1400  U.S.      Fed's Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1591.65    1.86   +0.12      1.78
  Spot Silver        27.38    0.09   +0.33     -1.12
  Spot Platinum    1418.00    5.95   +0.42      1.79
  Spot Palladium    576.03    2.80   +0.49    -11.72
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1591.50   -0.10   -0.01      1.58         1271
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.34    0.02   +0.07     -2.06          258
  Euro/Dollar       1.2279
  Dollar/Yen         78.85
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.