PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,580, Fed stimulus view uncertain
#Gold Market Report
July 18, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,580, Fed stimulus view uncertain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold stayed put above $1,580
an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session
when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus
measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after losing about half a percent in the previous
session.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.3 percent to $1,584.50.
    * Fed Chairman Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view of
the economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues on
whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh round
of monetary stimulus. 
    * Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee later on Wednesday. 
    * German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a third
consecutive month in July, a survey showed on Tuesday, providing
further evidence that the euro zone crisis is taking its toll on
morale in Europe's largest economy. 
    * U.S. government debt yields rose from historic lows due to
the absence of fresh clues when the Fed might embark on a third
round of quantitative easing during Bernanke's testimony to the
Congress. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open to more stimulus. 
    * The dollar index inched lower on Wednesday,
extending losses into a fourth straight session.    
       
    DATA/EVENTS
 1230  U.S.      Build permits: change mm      Jun                
 1230  U.S.      House starts mm: change       Jun                
 1230  U.S.      Housing starts number mm      Jun                
 2330  Japan     Reuters Tankan DI             Jul                
 1400  U.S.      Fed's Bernanke gives testimony to the Congress
       China     House prices                  Jun               
    
    PRICES
 Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1583.99    1.10   +0.07      1.29
  Spot Silver        27.33    0.02   +0.07     -1.30
  Spot Platinum    1412.25   -0.70   -0.05      1.38
  Spot Palladium    581.25    1.72   +0.30    -10.92
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1584.50   -5.00   -0.31      1.13         1083
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.30   -0.02   -0.06     -2.20          215
  Euro/Dollar       1.2301
  Dollar/Yen         79.07
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months   
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
