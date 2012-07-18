FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold down on uncertain Fed outlook, euro debt fear
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
July 18, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down on uncertain Fed outlook, euro debt fear

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold drops for 2nd day, Fed gives no clear hint of
stimulus
    * Fed's Beige Book points to modest growth, dents easing
hopes
    * German Chancellor Merkel's negative outlook on euro weighs
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims on Thursday

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second session
on Wednesday on renewed fears over Europe's debt crisis and as
speculation receded that more stimulus to boost a slowing U.S.
economy were imminent.
    The metal was under pressured after comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, cited in a media report, raised
concerns about the future of the euro zone, and as the
International Monetary Fund urged the European Central Bank to
play a bigger role to fix the region's crisis. 
    Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, has also been more
sensitive than equities and other commodities to expectations of
U.S. monetary easing. In his second day of congressional
testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke again did not
hint at new stimulus measures despite recent signs of a U.S.
economic slowdown.
    "While easing may be expected, investors are still saddled
with the uncertainty of not knowing exactly when such an order
will be given," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at U.S.
brokerage INTL FCStone.
    Meir said he expected to see more near-term weakness in gold
against a disappointing economic backdrop.
    Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,575.45 an ounce
by 2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX August gold futures for August delivery
settled down $18.70 an ounce at $1,570.80, with trading volume
at about 10 percent below its normal pace, preliminary Reuters
data showed.

    NO EASING HINT DISAPPOINTS
    Hints fresh easing could be on the cards have sparked a
number of gold rallies this year, but it has remained rangebound
between $1,540-1,640 for the last six weeks, awaiting
clarification about the Fed's stance on a possible third round
of assets buyback program commonly known as quantitative easing
(QE3).
    Dousing hopes of more U.S. easing was the Fed's latest
"Beige Book" summary of national activity pointing to modest
recent U.S. growth. 
    In addition, a report showing groundbreaking on new U.S.
homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years also
tamed speculation of QE3. 
    U.K. commodities broker Marex Spectron said in a note that
the upside for gold remains limited on expectations that there
is no further U.S. stimulus in the near term, which also
explains a lack of interest in the precious metal. 
    Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.5
percent at $27.16 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.8
percent at $1,401.55 an ounce, while spot palladium 
dropped 1.3 percent to $571.93 an ounce. 
    
 2:36 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1570.80 -18.70  -1.2  1567.20 1585.70  116,219
 US Silver SEP  27.095 -0.221  -0.8   26.850  27.345   23,848
 US Plat OCT   1404.20 -16.50  -1.2  1403.00 1421.50    5,655
 US Pall SEP    577.55  -5.80  -1.0   575.00  584.05    2,272
                                                               
 Gold          1575.45  -7.44  -0.5  1568.33 1585.66         
 Silver         27.160 -0.150  -0.5   26.930  27.360
 Platinum      1401.55 -11.40  -0.8  1406.50 1415.00
 Palladium      571.93  -7.60  -1.3   577.75  581.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        135,649   155,794   192,814     17.46   -0.63
 US Silver       25,223    57,007    56,928     29.19   -0.95
 US Platinum      5,683    11,047     9,120        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,277     3,140     4,572                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.