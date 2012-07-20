FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains as weak US data buoys stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 20, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains as weak US data buoys stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near $1,580 an
ounce on Friday, retaining gains from the previous session as
weak U.S. economic data improved the outlook for more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve which would drive investors to
bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,582.19 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent.
The price gained half a percent in the previous session.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
inched up 0.1 percent to $1,582.
    * The slowdown in the U.S. economy persisted early in the
third quarter as factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region contracted in July for a third straight month and new
claims for jobless aid surged last week. 
    * The global economy will labour against a dismal tide from
recession-hit Europe for the rest of this year, but 2013 should
bring better growth, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of
economists worldwide. 
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel easily won a parliamentary
vote on a euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks on Thursday
despite growing unease in her centre-right coalition about the
rising cost of Europe's debt crisis for German taxpayers.
 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.72 percent to
1,257.054 tonnes, the lowest level in nearly six months.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data. 
    * The dollar index rebounded on Friday, and the euro
extended losses into a third consecutive session as the bloc's
debt crisis remained a concern. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0800  Germany Producer prices               June
 1000  EZ   Financial ministers conference call on Spain
 1930  U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data  Weekly              
     
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1582.19    0.90   +0.06      1.18
  Spot Silver        27.26    0.09   +0.33     -1.55
  Spot Platinum    1411.25   -1.05   -0.07      1.31
  Spot Palladium    580.75    1.25   +0.22    -11.00
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1582.00    1.60   +0.10      0.97         1902
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.22    0.00   +0.01     -2.49          533
  Euro/Dollar       1.2257
  Dollar/Yen         78.78
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.