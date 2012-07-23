FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on heightened Spain worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on heightened Spain worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday
under the pressure of a stronger dollar, as investors fretted
about Spain's finance after its Valencia region said it might
need help from Madrid.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,580.84 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a 0.3-percent loss last week.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
inched down 0.1 percent to $1,580.70.
    * Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said
on Friday it would need financial help from Madrid, spooking
financial markets and complicating central government efforts to
stave off a full-blown sovereign bailout. 
    * The European Central Bank turned up the heat on Greece on
Friday ahead of a review of its bailout programme, saying it
would stop accepting Greek bonds and other collateral used by
Greek banks to tap ECB funding, at least until after the
review. 
    * The dollar index rose to a one-week high, while the
euro hit a fresh two-year trough against the greenback. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers sharply cut their net short
position in U.S. copper futures and options in the week to July
17, as investors covered their short positions on uncertainty
over additional monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
 
    * Russia's central bank raised its gold holdings by around
200,000 ounces, or 6.2 tonnes, in June, taking its total
holdings to 29.5 million ounces, the bank said on Friday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen and
plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on Monday,
starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears that
Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout. 
    * U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as
Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that
Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 1230  US  Chicago Fed Nat'l Activity Index    June
 1400  EZ  Consumer confidence                 July
 
    PRICES
  
 Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1580.84   -3.30   -0.21      1.09
  Spot Silver        27.20   -0.09   -0.33     -1.77
  Spot Platinum    1400.25  -10.20   -0.72      0.52
  Spot Palladium    573.75    2.72   +0.48    -12.07
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1580.70   -2.10   -0.13      0.89         2130
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.18   -0.12   -0.45     -2.63          584
  Euro/Dollar       1.2127
  Dollar/Yen         78.42
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months   
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.