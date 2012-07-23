FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold off lows on safety bids, outperforms equities
July 23, 2012 / 9:34 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold off lows on safety bids, outperforms equities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro rebounds on IMF-Greece talk
    * Spain's economy sinks deeper into recession in Q2
    * Biggest gold ETF logs largest weekly outflow since Dec
    * Coming up: US Housing Finance Agency home prices Tues

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday as
Spain's economic troubles fueled euro zone debt fears, but
safe-haven bids pulled bullion off session lows, as it
outperformed equities and other commodities.
    Gold came under early pressure from tumbling U.S. equities
and crude oil after Spain said it sank deeper into recession in
the second quarter. Many investors worried the euro zone's No. 4
economy was closer to seeking a full bailout. 
    Gold pared losses as the euro rebounded after the
International Monetary Fund said it would start discussions with
the Greek authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's
economic program back on track. 
    Last week, worries about a global economic slowdown and
deflation sent bullion slumping toward $1,560 an ounce several
times, but gold held above that level. The metal has been moving
in a range between $1,527 and $1,655 in the past three months.
    "When gold gets down to a certain range around $1,550-60,
investors often consider it a safety play and an inexpensive
hedge in their portfolios," said Phillip Streible, senior
commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
    "Plus, a lot of people think that weaker global cues are
going to entice the Fed to embark on another quantitative easing
plan, so gold's downside is somewhat limited," Streible said.
    Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,576.10 an ounce
by 3:18 p.m. EDT (1918 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX August gold futures settle down $5.40 at
$1,577.40 an ounce, with trading volume in line with its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Bullion was dragged down by a more than 3 percent drop in
Brent oil and a one-percent fall in the S&P 500 
amid European economic worries. U.S. Treasury yields fell to new
record lows. 
    European debt fears sent global markets lower after a second
Spanish region requested help from the central government to
keep it afloat, as media reported half a dozen local authorities
were ready to follow in the footsteps of Valencia.
 
    
    ETF, PHYSICAL DEMAND WEAK
    Investment buying and Indian and Chinese physical precious
metals demand remained weak, analysts said.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, dropped for a fourth
consecutive week after a 2.4-tonne outflow on Friday. The
15-tonne decline marked its biggest weekly fall since late
December.
    Trade data from China, a major market for industrial
precious metals, showed a 23.6 percent year-on-year drop in
silver imports in June, a 29.6 fall in palladium imports, and a
31.8 percent rise in platinum inflows. 
    Physical gold demand was already under pressure as a
near-record low in the Indian rupee makes gold more expensive
for the country which is among the top consumers of bullion.
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 1
percent at $27.03 an ounce, while platinum fell 1.3
percent to $1,392.70 an ounce and palladium dropped 0.4
percent to $568.72 an ounce.
 3:18 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1577.40  -5.40  -0.3  1562.00 1582.40  128,489
 US Silver SEP  27.042 -0.260  -1.0   26.615  27.285   33,589
 US Plat OCT   1398.90 -15.60  -1.1  1389.00 1414.50    6,712
 US Pall SEP    570.95  -5.15  -0.9   563.50  578.30    2,666
                                                               
 Gold          1576.10  -8.04  -0.5  1563.95 1582.76         
 Silver         27.030 -0.260  -1.0   26.700  27.320
 Platinum      1392.70 -17.75  -1.3  1392.20 1408.00
 Palladium      568.72  -2.31  -0.4   565.85  575.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        153,109   152,540   196,124     19.98    0.02
 US Silver       35,941    53,210    58,222     30.74   -4.07
 US Platinum      6,788    10,873     9,025        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,709     3,097     4,622                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
