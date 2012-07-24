FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat, Europe worries weigh
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 24, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, Europe worries weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday held steady
above a 1-1/2 week low near $1,560 hit in the previous session,
although prices remained under pressure from rekindled worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce
at 0043 GMT.
    * The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
was also barely changed at $1,576.10.
    * Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for Germany,
the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as
fallout from Europe's financial crisis cast a shadow over the
euro zone's top-rated countries. 
    * Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on Monday on
fears the government might lose access to markets and need a
full bailout, which would dry up the euro zone's resources to
fight the debt crisis.  
    * Spain's economy sank deeper into recession in the second
quarter, its central bank said on Monday. 
    * The HSBC China July flash purchasing managers index, due
at 0230 GMT, will be a key influence on risk appetite. Euro zone
PMI data is due later in the day. 
    * Greece is scheduled to meet its international lenders
starting Tuesday to renegotiate rescue payments which are
crucial to keeping indebted Athens afloat and within the euro
zone.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday
on worries over Europe. 
    * The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus
the yen and greenback on Tuesday. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
 0230  China     HSBC Mfg Flash PMI          Jul                  
 0658  France    Markit Mfg Flash PMI        Weekly               
 0728  Germany   Markit Mfg Flash PMI        Weekly               
 0758  EZ        Markit Mfg flash PMI        Weekly               
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy        Weekly               
 1258  U.S.      Flash Markit manufacturing PMI July
 2350  Japan     Exports yy                  Jun                  
   
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1576.60   -0.19   -0.01      0.82
  Spot Silver        27.04    0.04   +0.15     -2.35
  Spot Platinum    1394.50    1.90   +0.14      0.11
  Spot Palladium    568.38    1.98   +0.35    -12.89
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1576.10   -1.30   -0.08      0.59         2759
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.02   -0.02   -0.08     -3.21          251
  Euro/Dollar       1.2130
  Dollar/Yen         78.30
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
    

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.