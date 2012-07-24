FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on euro zone fears, dollar limits gains
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on euro zone fears, dollar limits gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Safe-haven bids support, Greece need debt restructuring-EU
    * Little impetus felt from the physical markets
    * Sharp losses in US equities, grains weigh
    * Coming up: U.S. new home sales Wednesday

 (Adds details, updates comments, market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday,
outperforming equities for the second day in a row as worried
investors bought the precious metal as a safe haven after
European Union officials predicted Greece will need more debt
restructuring.
    Gold prices seesawed early, then reversed losses as EU
officials said Greece probably will not be able to pay its
debts, making further restructuring necessary. 
    Bullion's gains were limited, and gold futures slightly
lower as the euro fell against the U.S. dollar. Europe's private
sector looked set for a prolonged slump after surveys showed the
downturn that began in the euro zone's small economies was now
entrenched in Germany and France. 
    "Gold is mostly taking its cues from the euro-dollar. Volume
is pretty decent, suggesting there are good underlying bids
here," said Jonathan Jossen, an independent COMEX gold options
floor trader. 
     Dealers said the euro-dollar move has taken the lead role
in dictating day-to-day moves in gold, as impetus from
central-bank monetary policy announcements and the physical
markets petered out. 
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,577.86 an ounce by
3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT), moving in a relatively quiet range of
less than $20.
    U.S. COMEX August gold futures for August delivery
settled down $1.20 at $1,576.20, with trading volume about 15
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    A 1 percent drop in the S&P and tumbling grain prices
after the previous session's record rally also capped further
gains in gold. U.S. Treasuries bond yields fell to a new low on
safety buying.   
    More evidence of a slowing U.S. economy weighed on the
financial markets. The U.S. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's
monthly manufacturing composite index in July fell to its
weakest reading since April 2009. 
    
    COMEX OPTION EXPIRY EYED
    COMEX floor trader Jossen said that bullish options
strategies such as butterfly spreads were traded at higher
strike prices such as $1,900 and $2,200 an ounce.
    TD Bank said in a note that open interest for COMEX August
options was concentrated around the round-number strike prices
including $1,600, $1,550 and $1,650, and that would likely keep
gold moves muted. The August options are expiring on Thursday.
    "Traders have become more tentative and are quicker to take
profits when the opportunity presents itself," said Michael
Daly, precious metals analyst at futures brokerage Ironbeam.
    Daly said that volatility in precious metals will rise on
euro zone debt worries and heightened tensions in the Middle
East. 
     Among other metals, silver edged down 0.4 percent to
 $26.89 an ounce, while spot platinum was down 0.7
percent at $1,382.24 an ounce and spot palladium dropped
1 percent to $560.75 an ounce.
    Palladium hit a 2012 low at $551.68 as economic worries hurt
the metal mostly consumed as catalytic converters by the auto
industry.
 3:04 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1576.20  -1.20  -0.1  1567.80 1584.00  135,667
 US Silver SEP  26.811 -0.231  -0.9   26.575  27.145   37,199
 US Plat OCT   1386.60 -12.30  -0.9  1378.50 1406.00    6,119
 US Pall SEP    561.60  -9.35  -1.6   555.90  574.70    2,839
                                                               
 Gold          1577.86   1.07   0.1  1569.01 1584.10         
 Silver         26.890 -0.110  -0.4   26.640  27.170
 Platinum      1382.24 -10.36  -0.7  1384.25 1401.00
 Palladium      560.75  -5.65  -1.0   558.68  572.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        173,158   151,819   196,124     19.98    0.02
 US Silver       40,724    52,935    58,222     30.74   -4.07
 US Platinum      6,248    10,704     9,025        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,972     3,109     4,622                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
