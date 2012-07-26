FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 26, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday
after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, as the
euro retreated from gains sparked by expectations that the
European Central Bank may consider leveraging the region's
rescue fund.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,601.21 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after rallying nearly 1.5 percent on
Wednesday -- its biggest one-day rise since late June.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
nearly half a percent to $1,600.40.
    * European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny has broken ranks with ECB colleagues, saying that giving
Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence to increase its
capacity had merits. 
    * The euro eased against the dollar on Thursday, after
Nowotny's comments triggered a flurry of short-covering and
helped the euro rebound from a two-year low against the
greenback in the previous session. 
    * Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on the
provisional (P)Aaa long-term rating of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to negative from stable, a blow to a
fund that was supposed to backstop struggling EU members.
 
    * Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt
since the birth of the euro at an auction on Tuesday, and EU
officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of
its bailout, casting fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone.
 
    * U.S. Treasuries eased marginally on Wednesday as
expectations central banks will have to move further to stem
slowing economic growth spurred some tentative buying of riskier
assets, at the cost of lower-risk U.S. government debt. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. 
    
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0800  EZ        Money-M3 3m moving av       June                 
 1230  U.S.      Durable goods orders        June                 
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims              Weekly               
 1400  U.S.      Pending home sales          June
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1601.21   -2.67   -0.17      2.39
  Spot Silver        27.26   -0.06   -0.22     -1.55
  Spot Platinum    1392.00    0.35   +0.03     -0.07
  Spot Palladium    560.83   -1.17   -0.21    -14.05
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1600.40   -7.70   -0.48      2.14         1887
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.23   -0.24   -0.88     -2.47          837
  Euro/Dollar       1.2126
  Dollar/Yen         78.09
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.