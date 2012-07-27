PRECIOUS-Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Friday, after gaining for a third straight day in the previous session when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would do whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone together. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.16 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an ounce on Thursday. Prices were headed for an almost 2 percent gain this week, best week in more than a month. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.50. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, sending a strong signal that inflated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs were in his sights. * Data on Thursday showed jobless claims in the United States fell last week to near a four-year low. * Investors are now eyeing the U.S. gross domestic product figure for the second quarter which is likely to show the world's largest economy grew at its slowest pace in a year. * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold producer, reported a 35 percent decline in quarterly profit and warned capital costs on one of its biggest growing projects would come in much higher than forecast. * Newmont Mining Corp's second-quarter profit fell 30 percent on lower gold and copper output, and the world's second largest gold producer cut its full-year production outlook. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone. * The euro steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after rallying on Draghi's vow, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. GDP Q2 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1614.16 -1.23 -0.08 3.22 Spot Silver 27.45 -0.05 -0.18 -0.87 Spot Platinum 1402.75 2.85 +0.20 0.70 Spot Palladium 567.08 2.33 +0.41 -13.09 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1613.50 -1.60 -0.10 2.98 1993 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.41 -0.04 -0.15 -1.83 395 Euro/Dollar 1.2274 Dollar/Yen 78.20 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)