FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 27, 2012 / 1:03 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Friday,
after gaining for a third straight day in the previous session
when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the
bank would do whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone
together.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.16 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an
ounce on Thursday. Prices were headed for an almost 2 percent
gain this week, best week in more than a month.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.50.
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on
Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, sending a strong signal that inflated Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs were in his sights. 
    * Data on Thursday showed jobless claims in the United
States fell last week to near a four-year low. 
    * Investors are now eyeing the U.S. gross domestic product
figure for the second quarter which is likely to show the
world's largest economy grew at its slowest pace in a year. 
 
    * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold producer,
reported a 35 percent decline in quarterly profit and warned
capital costs on one of its biggest growing projects would come
in much higher than forecast. 
    * Newmont Mining Corp's second-quarter profit fell
30 percent on lower gold and copper output, and the world's
second largest gold producer cut its full-year production
outlook. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from
Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on
the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the
euro zone. 
    * The euro steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after
rallying on Draghi's vow, as investors prepared for U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.
 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 1230  U.S.      GDP                         Q2                   
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly            
     PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0040 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1614.16   -1.23   -0.08      3.22
  Spot Silver        27.45   -0.05   -0.18     -0.87
  Spot Platinum    1402.75    2.85   +0.20      0.70
  Spot Palladium    567.08    2.33   +0.41    -13.09
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1613.50   -1.60   -0.10      2.98         1993
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.41   -0.04   -0.15     -1.83          395
  Euro/Dollar       1.2274
  Dollar/Yen         78.20
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.