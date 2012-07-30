FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed
#Gold Market Report
July 30, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,620
an ounce on Monday, as investors wait for the central banks on
both sides of the Atlantic to give clearer cues on further
monetary stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,623.59 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after posting a 2.5-percent weekly gain, its
biggest one-week rise in nearly two months. It hit $1,629.10 in
the previous session, its highest since early June.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
inched up 0.2 percent to $1,621.
    * U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as
consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year, increasing
pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to bolster the
recovery. 
    * After European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi vowed to do
everything to hold the euro zone together, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to
do all in their power to protect the euro.
  
    * This week, investors will wait for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, for cues on
whether the central bank will launch another round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3. 
    * The ECB policy meeting on Thursday will also attract wide
attention after Draghi's comments last week. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long
positions in U.S. gold futures and options by about 25 percent
in the week ended July 24, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 1,248.606
tonnes by July 27, the lowest since early November.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its
highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further
stimulus. 
    * The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month high
while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday amid
hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0900  EZ        Business climate           Jul        EUBUSC=ECI 
 0900  EZ        Economic sentiment         Jul        EUECOS=ECI 
 2300  S.Korea   Industrial output yy       Jun         KRIOY=ECI 
 2313  Japan     Manufacturing PMI          Jun        JPRPMI=ECI 
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1623.59    0.75   +0.05      3.82
  Spot Silver        27.66   -0.07   -0.25     -0.11
  Spot Platinum    1405.25    2.60   +0.19      0.88
  Spot Palladium    575.75    3.55   +0.62    -11.76
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1621.00    3.00   +0.19      3.46          758
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.63    0.13   +0.46     -1.04          425
  Euro/Dollar       1.2297
  Dollar/Yen         78.47
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
