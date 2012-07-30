PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,620 an ounce on Monday, as investors wait for the central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to give clearer cues on further monetary stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,623.59 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after posting a 2.5-percent weekly gain, its biggest one-week rise in nearly two months. It hit $1,629.10 in the previous session, its highest since early June. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery inched up 0.2 percent to $1,621. * U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year, increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to bolster the recovery. * After European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi vowed to do everything to hold the euro zone together, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to do all in their power to protect the euro. * This week, investors will wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, for cues on whether the central bank will launch another round of quantitative easing, known as QE3. * The ECB policy meeting on Thursday will also attract wide attention after Draghi's comments last week. * Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options by about 25 percent in the week ended July 24, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 1,248.606 tonnes by July 27, the lowest since early November. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus. * The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month high while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday amid hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Business climate Jul EUBUSC=ECI 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Jul EUECOS=ECI 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Jun KRIOY=ECI 2313 Japan Manufacturing PMI Jun JPRPMI=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1623.59 0.75 +0.05 3.82 Spot Silver 27.66 -0.07 -0.25 -0.11 Spot Platinum 1405.25 2.60 +0.19 0.88 Spot Palladium 575.75 3.55 +0.62 -11.76 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1621.00 3.00 +0.19 3.46 758 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.63 0.13 +0.46 -1.04 425 Euro/Dollar 1.2297 Dollar/Yen 78.47 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)