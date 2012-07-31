PRECIOUS-Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors cautiously await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance on monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,621.40 an ounce by 0034 GMT. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded nearly flat at $1,620.70. * The focus will be on the Fed's policy meeting to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investors anxiously wait for a clear signal from the central bank on whether further monetary easing will be launched any time soon. * The Fed's counterpart in the euro zone will hold its policy meeting on Thursday, under pressure from investor expectations of immediate action after its chief, Mario Draghi, vowed last week to do anything within the bank's mandate to preserve the single currency. * Economic sentiment in the euro zone fell to near a 3-year low in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump and businesses became more pessimistic. * Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6 percent for the first time since April at an auction on Monday as expectations that the European Central Bank may ride to the rescue of vulnerable euro zone members spurred demand for their debt. * The correlation between the dollar and gold stood at -0.74, suggesting the strongest inverse correlation since beginning of the year. * Spot silver was also little changed at $28.12, after rising to a 3-1/2-week high of $28.24 in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. * The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jun 0530 India Repo Rate 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa May 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy May 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1621.40 0.91 +0.06 3.68 Spot Silver 28.12 -0.02 -0.07 1.55 Spot Platinum 1414.75 4.30 +0.30 1.56 Spot Palladium 585.97 2.52 +0.43 -10.20 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1620.70 1.00 +0.06 3.44 115 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.09 0.05 +0.19 0.61 501 Euro/Dollar 1.2262 Dollar/Yen 78.10 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)