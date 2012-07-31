FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases before cenbank meetings, up for July
July 31, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases before cenbank meetings, up for July

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold eases as caution grows ahead of Fed, ECB meetings
    * Bullion posts 1 percent gain in July
    * SPDR Gold ETF posts biggest monthly outflow in 2012

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as
investors took profits after last week's gains, as the market
considered the prospect of additional monetary stimulus from
U.S. and European central-bank meetings this week.
    Bullion was also dragged lower by sharply lower crude oil
prices and by grain futures retreating from their recent record
rallies due to a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest. 
    Despite Tuesday's losses, the metal posted its second
consecutive monthly rise after a string of weak U.S. economic
indicators boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve was
exploring new ways to support growth. 
    Last week, gold gained 2.5 percent, largely helped by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's pledge to do
whatever is necessary, within the ECB's mandate, to prop up the
euro. 
    "Gold and the other precious metals are vulnerable to
short-covering rallies, as net long positions on the Comex are
at multi-year lows. Should the FOMC adopt an accommodative
stance, short-covering in the gold and silver markets could be
rapid, we believe," said James Steel, HSBC's metals analyst.
    Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,613.30 an ounce
by 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT). I t notched a monthly gain of around
1 percent in July.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$9.40 at $1,614.60, with trading volume about 25 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.  
    Both the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the European
Central Bank are due to make announcements regarding their
policy outlooks at the end of their meetings scheduled for this
week.
     Investors will be focused on the language used in the Fed
Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy statement on Wednesday at
the end of its two-day meeting. Recent disappointing U.S. jobs
reports and other economic indicators have prompted the U.S.
central bank to explore new tools to support growth.
 
       
    PHYSICAL DEMAND LAGS
    Interest in physical gold remains lackluster, with demand
from major consumer India crimped by higher prices and the
world's largest gold-backed, exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, set for its biggest monthly outflow this year in
July.
    Holdings of the exchange-traded products tracked by Reuters
, which include the SPDR along with funds operated
by ETF Securities and Zurich Kantonal Bank, are set to decline
for a third straight month in July, down around 3 tonnes. 
  U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold coins are also poised to log
their weakest July monthly sales in five years, reflecting
growing uncertainty about the future price direction of the
precious metal. 
    In addition, much higher gold exports to Iran helped narrow
Turkey's trade deficit by more than expected in June, data
showed on Tuesday. 
    Gold sector officials have said Iranians were turning to
gold for savings and possibly trade as Western sanctions tighten
to force Iran to curb its nuclear program.
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6
percent at $27.96 an ounce, while platinum edged up 0.1
percent at $1,411.99 an ounce and spot palladium rose 0.6
percent to $586.75 an ounce.
    
 3:11 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1614.60  -9.40  -0.6  1614.20 1631.60  114,334
 US Silver SEP  27.914 -0.119  -0.4   27.865  28.335   33,643
 US Plat OCT   1416.90   5.10   0.4  1413.90 1434.60    7,408
 US Pall SEP    590.55   2.20   0.4   586.70  594.10    2,447
                                                               
 Gold          1613.30  -7.19  -0.4  1611.45 1627.70         
 Silver         27.960 -0.180  -0.6   27.940  28.370
 Platinum      1411.99   1.54   0.1  1416.75 1430.50
 Palladium      586.75   3.30   0.6   589.80  591.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        128,607   170,192   196,124     19.44    0.30
 US Silver       36,542    52,430    58,222     28.75    0.54
 US Platinum      7,570    10,019     8,943        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,587     3,186     4,385                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Leslie Gevirtz)

