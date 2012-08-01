PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,610/oz ahead of Fed decision

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce its decision on monetary policy and a slew of manufacturing survey data to shed light on the global economic conditions. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent -- its second month of straight gains. * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery edged up 0.4 percent to $1,616.40. * U.S. home prices rose for the fourth month in a row in May, suggesting the recovery in the housing market continued to gain traction, even as the broader economy wobbles. * Investors are waiting for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting, with sluggish data over the past few weeks increasing pressure on the Fed to do more to help the sputtering U.S. economy. * A number of key economies, including China, euro zone and the U.S., will release their purchasing manager index data, a gauge of manufacturing activities that may influence the appetite for riskier assets in the financial market. * Unemployment in the euro zone hit its euro-era high, suggesting further decline of the economy. Market participants are now closely watching Thursday's policy meeting of the European Central Bank. * Spot silver rose to $28.37 in the previous session, its highest in nearly four weeks. The metal with both precious and industrial properties stood little changed at $27.92. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus. * The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the European Central Bank's own meeting. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jul 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jul 0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jul 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jul 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jul 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jun 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Construction spending mm Jun 1815 U.S. Fed policy decision Jun U.S. Vehicle sales Jul Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jul PRICES Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.86 -0.43 -0.03 3.14 Spot Silver 27.92 0.01 +0.04 0.83 Spot Platinum 1403.75 -6.55 -0.46 0.77 Spot Palladium 585.25 -0.58 -0.10 -10.31 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1616.40 5.90 +0.37 3.17 12 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.87 -0.05 -0.18 -0.18 1605 Euro/Dollar 1.2291 Dollar/Yen 78.10 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)