PRECIOUS-Gold nurses losses after Fed disappoints
August 2, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold nurses losses after Fed disappoints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold hovered around a key
support level at $1,600 on Thursday, after posting the biggest
one-day loss in three weeks in the previous session when the
U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of imminent stimulus to shore
up a faltering economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
inched down 0.2 percent to $1,603.60.
    * The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus on
Wednesday even as it signalled more strongly that further bond
buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that
it said had lost momentum this year. 
    * Investors are focusing on the policy meeting of the
European Central Bank later in the day, with expectations for
bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged to
do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone
together. 
    * Euro zone manufacturing took another turn for the worse
last month as output plummeted, hammering home the scale of the
region's economic crisis which also depressed export orders from
factories in China and India. 
    * South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it bought 16
tonnes of gold in July, its second gold purchase in less than a
year, boosting its total gold holdings to 70.4 tonnes as it aims
to diversify its foreign reserves. 
    * U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in
July as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept
would-be buyers on the sidelines, denting sentiment in platinum
group metals which are used in producing auto
catalysts. 
    * Spot platinum lost 1 percent to $1,393.49,
extending a 1.3-percent decline in the previous session -- the
biggest daily drop in three weeks. Spot palladium fell
more than 1 percent to $579.97.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that
the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the
economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a
spike in volatility shortly after the open. 
    * The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot
Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve
refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European
Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0900  EZ        Producer prices          June
 1100  Britain   BOE Bank Rate            Aug                     
 1145  EZ        ECB rate decision        Aug                     
 1230  EZ        ECB's Draghi holds press conference
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                  
 1400  U.S.      Factory orders           June
     
    PRICES
   Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1600.13    1.54   +0.10      2.32
  Spot Silver        27.39   -0.01   -0.04     -1.08
  Spot Platinum    1393.49  -15.41   -1.09      0.04
  Spot Palladium    579.97   -6.66   -1.14    -11.12
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1603.60   -3.70   -0.23      2.35          999
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.35   -0.18   -0.67     -2.02          708
  Euro/Dollar       1.2227
  Dollar/Yen         78.39
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

