FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold down, hopes for imminent cenbank actions fade
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down, hopes for imminent cenbank actions fade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets disappointed by lack of firm ECB, Fed actions
    * Supported by South Korea boosting gold reserves by 16 T
    * India demand could weaken further on lack of monsoon rain

 (New details throughout, updates comment, changes byline,
dateline, previously LONDON)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth
straight session on Thursday as bullion investors continued to
unwind bullish bets due to a lack of more aggressive actions by
the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve to boost
growth.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said any government bond buying
would not come before September - and only if governments
activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in
buying bonds. 
    Gold fell in tandem with losses on Wall Street and U.S.
crude futures, as markets across the board looking for monetary
stimulus were less than impressed. Just last week, Draghi said
the ECB would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
    The bullion market was already under pressure a day after
the Federal Reserve issued a policy statement that dashed
investor hopes for new monetary stimulus, even though it
acknowledged that the U.S. economy has lost momentum.
    "It appears that central banks now need more economic data
for them to come out with more aggressive actions, and that's
disappointing for gold investors," said Phillip Streible, senior
commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
    "But the downside on all these precious metals markets are
limited as there is a stimulus-put built onto prices," said
Streible, referring to lingering hopes for easing if economic
conditions worsen.
    Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,585.75 an ounce by
2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week low of
$1,587.80.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $16.60 an ounce at $1,590.70, with trading volume around 10
percent below 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

    SOUTH KOREA BUYS GOLD
    South Korea said late on Tuesday that it bought 16 tonnes of
gold in July, its second purchase this year. It is one of a
number of countries, mostly in Asia and emerging markets, to
have built reserves recently.  
    UBS said in a note that central-bank activity is in part
filling in for the tame retail physical-buying from top bullion
consumer India by inserting a price floor to gold's downside.
    Physical buying from India remains weak, and farmers there
are likely to have less discretionary income to buy gold after
weather forecast predicted the country's monsoon rains will be
deficient in 2012. 
    Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.1 percent
to $27.09 an ounce, while platinum was down 2 percent at
$1,380.24 an ounce and palladium dropped 3.4 percent to
$566.75 an ounce.
    
 2:29 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1590.70 -16.60  -1.0  1586.30 1618.80  144,458
 US Silver SEP  26.995 -0.540  -2.0   26.880  27.780   41,068
 US Plat OCT   1387.80 -13.50  -1.0  1382.70 1415.40    6,959
 US Pall SEP    567.85 -14.75  -2.5   562.35  589.10    2,605
                                                              
 Gold          1585.75 -12.84  -0.8  1585.45 1614.29         
 Silver         27.090 -0.310  -1.1   27.010  27.800
 Platinum      1380.24 -28.66  -2.0  1386.25 1402.25
 Palladium      566.75 -19.88  -3.4   569.75  585.25
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        155,763   171,814   193,042     18.89   -0.95
 US Silver       47,154    52,119    57,575     30.08    1.55
 US Platinum      7,146     9,723     8,969        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,773     3,198     4,357                  
                                                              
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.