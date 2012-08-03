FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 3, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Friday, struggling to recover from a four-day losing streak
after the European Central Bank stopped short of offering any
immediate aid to contain the region's debt crisis, while caution
prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.66 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was
headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than
one month.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
traded nearly flat at $1,591.90.
    * The European Central Bank did not announce any immediate
stimulus measures, disappointing investors whose expectations
were raised after the ECB President Mario Draghi last week vowed
to do everything possible to preserve the euro by bringing down
borrowing costs. 
    * Spanish 10-year yields topped 7 percent and were seen to
test their euro-era highs in the near term after Draghi dashed
hopes for an immediate resumption of ECB's bond-buying
programme. 
    * Investors are waiting for the key U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, due later in the day. The data is likely to show U.S. job
growth picked up slightly in July, not enough to change
expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate
the faltering economy. 
    * The non-farm payrolls data will come after Thursday's data
showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an unexpected
drop in orders in June. 
    * The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of
Trade, said on Thursday it would lower margins for trading
silver, platinum and palladium futures contracts.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis. 
    * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a
major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed
markets. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
 0758  EZ        Markit Services PMI        Jul                   
 1230  U.S.      Non-farm payrolls          Jul                   
 1400  U.S.      ISM non-manufacturing      Jul
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
                                                                   
 
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1588.66   -1.08   -0.07      1.59
  Spot Silver        27.17    0.07   +0.26     -1.88
  Spot Platinum    1381.49    4.49   +0.33     -0.83
  Spot Palladium    566.22    1.02   +0.18    -13.22
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1591.90    1.20   +0.08      1.60          719
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.12    0.13   +0.46     -2.85          167
  Euro/Dollar       1.2167
  Dollar/Yen         78.13
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.