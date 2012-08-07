FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors expect ECB action
#Gold Market Report
August 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors expect ECB action

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Tuesday,
striving to extend gains into a third straight session as
investors expect the European Central Bank to take actions to
contain the region's debt crisis.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 60 cents to $1,610.99 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, after two sessions of consecutive gains.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.90.
    * The sentiment in Europe's government debt market improved,
with two-year Spanish yields falling to less than half the level
in late July, as investors expect the European Central Bank to
eventually buy short-dated bonds. 
    * The majority of Wall Street dealers expect the U.S.
Federal Reserve to launch another round of quantitative easing
as soon as September, though a top Fed official said new
stimulus measures so close to a presidential election would be a
mistake.  
    * Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, inched down to
9,742.43 tonnes on Aug. 3, from 9,759.01 tonnes hit last week --
the highest since late June. 
    * Spot silver lost 0.1 percent to $27.83.
    * Spot platinum, which hit a four-week high of
$1,437.99 in the previous session, was trading at $1,395.75.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day
in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for
more assistance for the troubled euro zone. 
    * The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week
highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro
zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of
momentum from the market. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0430  Australia RBA cash rate              Aug                   
 0800  Italy     Industrial output yy WDA   Jun                   
 0900  Italy     GDP prelim yy              Jul                   
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy       Weekly                
 2350  Japan     Bank lending yy            Jul                   
     
    PRICES   
   
 Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1610.99    0.60   +0.04      3.02
  Spot Silver        27.83   -0.03   -0.11      0.51
  Spot Platinum    1395.75    0.35   +0.03      0.20
  Spot Palladium    576.72    1.92   +0.33    -11.61
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1613.90   -2.30   -0.14      3.01          812
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.79   -0.07   -0.26     -0.45          241
  Euro/Dollar       1.2389
  Dollar/Yen         78.18
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

