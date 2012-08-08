FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise
August 8, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday,
after advancing for three straight days on hopes that central
banks in Europe and the United States will launch more stimulus
measures to help shore up faltering economies.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged down $1.29 to $1,609.39 an ounce by
0018 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past three
sessions.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
was little changed at $1,612.50.
    * Ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised Greece's outlook
to negative, saying the debt-ridden euro zone country could need
more help from its international creditors. 
    * German industrial orders fell more than expected in June
as domestic and euro zone demand faltered, indicating the single
currency bloc's debt crisis is taking its toll on Europe's
largest economy. 
    * Italy shrank further into recession in the second quarter
for a 2.5 percent yearly decline, data showed on Tuesday,
threatening attempts by Mario Monti's technocrat government to
control a debt crisis that is undermining the whole euro zone.
 
    * Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central
bank should launch another bond buying programme of whatever
size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its
feet. Rosengren is not a voter on the policy-setting panel and
is considered among the most outspoken "doves". 
    * Spot silver eased to $27.99 per ounce, after rising
to a one-week high of $28.23 on Tuesday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday,
pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May,
on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to
contain the euro zone's debt crisis. 
    * The yen started Asian trading on the backfoot on
Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued
to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the European
Central Bank and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon.
 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0600  Germany   Exports, imports           June
 1000  Germany   Industrial output mm       June                 
 1130  India     M3 Money Supply                                 
 1230  US        Prel. Productivity         Q2
   
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1609.39   -1.29   -0.08      2.92
  Spot Silver        27.99   -0.08   -0.29      1.08
  Spot Platinum    1403.99    1.39   +0.10      0.79
  Spot Palladium    581.10    1.40   +0.24    -10.94
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1612.50   -0.30   -0.02      2.92        12316
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.97   -0.12   -0.41      0.20         2637
  Euro/Dollar       1.2380
  Dollar/Yen         78.61
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
