PRECIOUS-Gold steady, stimulus hopes support

* Hopes for more c.bank stimulus underpin gold * SGE gold trading volume declines * Spot gold may fall to $1,591/oz -technicals * Coming up: German industrial output, June; 1000 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Wednesday after climbing for three days, supported by hopes that Europe and the United States would launch more stimulus measures to help shore up their faltering economies. Investors are betting that the festering debt crisis in the euro zone could push the European Central Bank to launch a new round of bond-buying soon, buoying gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. In the latest indicator of Europe's troubles, ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised Greece's outlook to negative, saying the debt-ridden country could need more help from its international creditors. In the U.S., Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the Federal Reserve should launch another bond buying programme of whatever size and duration was necessary to get the economy back on its feet. "Gold is still looking promising in the second half, with the peak physical consumption season on the horizon and more quantitative easing from the U.S. Fed still on the cards," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. She added that the technical outlook for the precious metal also looked supportive as lows on the weekly chart had been gradually moving up since July. Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.91 per ounce by 0605 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past three sessions. The metal has traded in a range of just over $3 so far in the day. The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery also traded nearly flat at $1,612.60. Shorter-term technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to $1,591 per ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. EBBING INTEREST Relatively restrained movements in prices mean that investor interest in gold has been declining, however. The trading volume on the popular gold spot deferred contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at 11,468 contracts on Tuesday, after double-counting, down nearly 30 percent from July's average daily volume. In August 2011, daily trading volume was 35,086 contracts. Spot silver eased to $27.98 per ounce, after climbing to a one-week high of $28.23 on Tuesday, but traders said the metal was still struggling to break a range that has held for more than a month. "We would be able to talk about a break from the sideways trend if it stands steady above $28.5," said a Shanghai-based trader. Precious metals prices 0605 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1609.91 -0.77 -0.05 2.95 Spot Silver 27.98 -0.09 -0.32 1.05 Spot Platinum 1399.75 -2.85 -0.20 0.48 Spot Palladium 581.70 2.00 +0.35 -10.85 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1612.60 -0.20 -0.01 2.92 16694 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.95 -0.14 -0.50 0.11 4453 Euro/Dollar 1.2388 Dollar/Yen 78.41 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months