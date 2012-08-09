FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity
August 9, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday as
investors remained on the sidelines of the market awaiting clear
signals from policy makers for trading cues. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,612.89 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
was flat at $1,616.
    * Investors are awaiting data from China later in the day,
including industrial output and fixed-asset investment, which
are expected to show the economy starting to stabilise after 
reporting declining growth for six quarters. 
    * U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the
second quarter as companies expanded output but only modestly
increased the hours worked by their employees, data from the
Labor Department showed on Wednesday. 
    * A second fall in German imports in three months sent a
worrying sign on Wednesday that even the domestic mood in the
euro zone's last bastion of economic hope may be weakening under
the pressure of the bloc's deepening debt crisis.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of
gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in
another thinly traded session. 
    * Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday
on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire
on others ahead of key data from China and Australia that could
make or break risk sentiment. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
 0130  China     CPI yy                   Jul                     
 0130  China     PPI yy                   Jul                      0300  Japan     BOJ rate decision        Aug                     
 0500  Japan     Consumer confid. index   Jul                     
 0530  China     Industrial output yy     Jul                     
 0530  China     Retail sales yy          Jul                     
 0530  China     Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul                     
 0530  India     Industrial Output yy     Jun                     
 1230  U.S.      International Trade      Jun                     
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                  
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1612.89    1.60   +0.10      3.14
  Spot Silver        28.05    0.06   +0.21      1.30
  Spot Platinum    1406.24    1.24   +0.09      0.95
  Spot Palladium    585.25    3.35   +0.58    -10.31
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1616.00    0.00   +0.00      3.14         1298
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  28.01   -0.07   -0.25      0.32          311
  Euro/Dollar       1.2373
  Dollar/Yen         78.42
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
