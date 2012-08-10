FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down, investors still eye China stimulus
#Gold Market Report
August 10, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down, investors still eye China stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold inched down in thin trade
on Friday after rising slightly in the previous session, but
investors were still hopeful that main consumer China could move
to stimulate growth after factory activity slowed unexpectedly
in July. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT,
but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held
below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had
failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary
action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take.
    * U.S. gold for December eased $1.50 an ounce to 
$1,618.70 an ounce.      
    * Data from China showed annual consumer inflation hit a
30-month low last month and industrial output grew at its
slowest pace in about three years. Markets saw that as a sign
that officials would do more to stimulate the economy, which has
been losing momentum since the start of last year.
 
   * Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV and that of the
largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
remained unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open on a
lack of fresh positive catalysts after a four-day rally spurred
by hopes for global stimulus and as the end of a disappointing
earnings season shifted focus to economic indicators. 
    * The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress
in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about
slowing euro zone growth. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    - China Exports 
    - China Imports 
    - China Trade balance 
    - 0430 Japan Industrial output revised 
    - 0645 France Industrial output 
    - 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1616.06   -1.03   -0.06      3.34
  Spot Silver        28.08   -0.02   -0.07      1.41
  Spot Platinum    1401.80   -3.80   -0.27      0.63
  Spot Palladium    580.90    0.10   +0.02    -10.97
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1618.70   -1.50   -0.09      3.31          995
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  28.06   -0.04   -0.15      0.50          533
  Euro/Dollar       1.2295
  Dollar/Yen         78.49
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
