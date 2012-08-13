FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,620/oz; China stimulus hopes aid
August 13, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,620/oz; China stimulus hopes aid

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near $1,620 an
ounce on Monday, after gaining for a sixth straight day in the
previous session as downbeat China economic data triggered
expectations of more stimulus measures from the world's
second-largest economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,620.11 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, after posting a weekly rise of nearly 1 percent.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
traded nearly flat at $1,622.70.
    * Data on Friday showed China's exports in July rose just 1
percent from a year earlier and new loans were at a 10-month
low, suggesting that pro-growth policies have been insufficient
and more urgent action may be needed to stabilise the economy.
 
    * Adding to the gloomy global growth picture, Japan's
economic expansion slowed more than expected in the second
quarter, as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose
momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on global demand.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to Aug. 7, as
speculators reduced their bullish bets on doubts over more
imminent monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and other
central banks. 
    * Platinum-gold discount stood at $225.2 an ounce, near a
record-high above $226 hit last Friday. Spot platinum 
inched up 0.2 percent to $1,395.49, after falling 0.3 percent in
the previous week, its sixth straight week of decline. 
    * Two security guards were hacked to death at a South
African mine operated by the world's number three platinum
producer Lonmin  on Sunday in new violence
between rival unions, company officials said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on
Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity
was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period. 
    * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on
Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first
thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the
global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0600  Germany  Wholesale price index        July
 0645  France   Current account              June
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1620.11    0.67   +0.04      3.60
  Spot Silver        28.11    0.03   +0.11      1.52
  Spot Platinum    1395.49    2.59   +0.19      0.18
  Spot Palladium    579.75    2.05   +0.35    -11.15
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1622.70   -0.10   -0.01      3.57         1214
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  28.07    0.01   +0.03      0.56         1366
  Euro/Dollar       1.2268
  Dollar/Yen         78.23
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
