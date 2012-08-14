FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains before US, euro zone data
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 14, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains before US, euro zone data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday,
after dropping in the previous session, as investors waited to
see if data from Europe and the United States would indicate
further weakness in the global economy and prompt central banks
to take stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,611.96 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous
session.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
gained 0.1 percent to $1,614.70.
    * After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's
report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, investors are now
eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and
consumer prices due later in the day for trading cues.
    * Europe's crisis continues to brew. Greece's economy shrank
6.2 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter, a slump
that is expected to persist as the government scrambles to nail
down billions in additional cuts to keep international bailout
funds flowing. 
    * Italy's public debt hit an all-time high in June of almost
2 trillion euros and the annual budget deficit was also bigger
than a year before, due largely to Italy's share of bailouts for
other euro zone states, the central bank said on Monday.
 
    * Short-term Spanish government bond yields rose on Monday
as investors reassessed the likelihood that the ECB would resume
its bond-buying programme, taking the view that it may be too
soon to expect intervention.
    * Nine people including two policemen have been killed in
clashes between labour unions at a South African mine operated
by world no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , by far
the deadliest spate of violence in a turf war rocking the
sector. 
    * Despite the violent incident, spot platinum dropped
to a more than one-week low of $1,377.49 an ounce in the
previous session, before recovering to $1,384.76.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy. 
    * The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade
on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering
overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0600  Germany   GDP flash yy              Apr                   
 0900  EZ        Industrial production yy  Jun                   
 0900  EZ        GDP flash estimate yy     Apr                   
 0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment    Aug                   
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy      Weekly                
 1230  U.S.      PPI inflation yy, NSA     Jul                    
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices mm        Jul                   
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices, core mm  Jul                    
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices, core yy  Jul                    
 1230  U.S.      Retail sales mm           Jul                    
 1400  U.S.      Business inventories mm   Jun                    
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1611.96    2.42   +0.15      3.08
  Spot Silver        27.86    0.07   +0.25      0.61
  Spot Platinum    1384.76    4.66   +0.34     -0.59
  Spot Palladium    570.90    1.40   +0.25    -12.51
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1614.70    2.10   +0.13      3.06         1200
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.82    0.05   +0.17     -0.36          593
  Euro/Dollar       1.2332
  Dollar/Yen         78.37
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.