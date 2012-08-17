PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on heightened hopes of ECB action

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday, adding to its biggest daily rise in two weeks in the previous session, on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments supporting further action from the European Central Bank to contain the bloc's debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,616.41 an ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a 0.2-percent weekly loss, despite posting its biggest one-day gain in two weeks, at 0.7 percent, in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery was little changed at $1,618.70. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short. * A trend measure of Americans signing up for new jobless benefits fell close to a four-year low last week, but weakness in a regional factory gauge showed the U.S. recovery still faces an uphill climb. * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold miner, is in talks to sell all or a part of its stake in its African arm to a Chinese buyer, the first big move by new boss Jamie Sokalsky to clear out its more expensive assets and revive a flagging share price. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 0.4 percent to a one-month high of 1,263.578 tonnes by Aug 16. * Spot platinum gained 0.4 percent to $1,440 an ounce, after jumping over 3 percent in the previous session on the bloodshed at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in South Africa. The metal, mainly used to make jewellery and autocatalysts, was headed for a 2.7-percent weekly rise, its largest in two months. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it raised its dividend. * The euro was little changed against the dollar on Friday, after rising against the greenback in the previous session on raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Producer prices July 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1616.41 2.11 +0.13 3.36 Spot Silver 28.22 0.04 +0.14 1.91 Spot Platinum 1440.00 5.50 +0.38 3.37 Spot Palladium 584.40 5.20 +0.90 -10.44 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1618.70 -0.50 -0.03 3.31 1132 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.18 -0.04 -0.13 0.93 259 Euro/Dollar 1.2355 Dollar/Yen 79.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)