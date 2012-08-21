PRECIOUS-Platinum eases from 2-month high; gold steady

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Platinum edged down on Tuesday, recoiling from a two-month high hit in the previous session on heightened supply worries in top producer South Africa, while the uncertainty over European Central Bank's policy action kept sentiment for gold muted. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,619.46 an ounce by 0029 GMT. * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery traded nearly flat at $1,621.80. * Spot platinum inched down 0.2 percent to $1,483, off a two-month high of $1,492.99 in the previous session. * About a third of the workforce returned to South Africa's Marikana platinum mine after violent clashes killed 44 last week. * The European Central Bank on Monday sought to quash speculation about the shape its planned bond-buying programme will take, saying that it is misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken. * A Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen was quoted on Monday as saying, although he would prefer it if the crisis-stricken country remained within the single currency bloc. * Russia's central bank raised its gold reserves by around 0.6 million troy ounces in July, taking its total holdings to 30.1 million ounces, or 853.3 tonnes, the bank said on its website on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks were flat on Monday on signs of fatigue after a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled speculation about the form of market intervention that may be taken to stem the region's debt crisis. * The euro traded little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the scope of possible ECB action to contain the region's debt crisis had investors refraining from making large bets. DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 2350 Japan Exports yy Jul PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1619.46 -0.63 -0.04 3.56 Spot Silver 28.69 -0.08 -0.28 3.61 Spot Platinum 1483.00 -2.20 -0.15 6.46 Spot Palladium 602.70 -0.80 -0.13 -7.63 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1621.80 -1.20 -0.07 3.51 1352 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.65 0.06 +0.20 2.63 683 Euro/Dollar 1.2352 Dollar/Yen 79.34 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)