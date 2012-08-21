PRECIOUS-Platinum stays near 2-month high, gold firm

* Expectations for monetary policy easing support gold, silver * Spot gold hits one-week high at $1,623.30/oz * Coming up: U.S. ICSC chain stores, weekly; 1145 GMT By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Platinum on Tuesday hovered just below a two-month peak hit in the previous session as concerns over supply from top producer South Africa festered, while gold firmed on expectations for further monetary stimulus. Lonmin , the world's third-largest platinum producer, conceded that sacking 3,000 workers at its Marikana mine could lead to more violence, after deadly clashes last week killed dozens. Spot platinum had lost 0.1 percent to $1,485.10 an ounce by 0640 GMT, off a two-month high of $1,492.99 marked the day before. The gold-platinum spread stood at $137 an ounce, after falling below $130 the session before, its narrowest since early July. Gold was trading near the top of its range since May, with sentiment supported by expectations for further stimulus measures, despite the European Central Bank's effort to quash speculation on its future bond buying programme. "Ongoing expectations for further monetary easing globally are keeping gold lifted," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "Physical demand is likely to pick up in September, and that gives hope to gold bugs too." Spot gold edged up to a one-week high of 1,624.20 an ounce, before easing slightly to $1,622.91, on course for a fifth straight day of gains. The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery rose 0.2 percent to $1,625.40. Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said that charts suggested spot gold might test resistance at $1,626.06, with any break through that level triggering a gain to $1,650. SILVER SURPRISE Spot silver jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday to a two-month high of $28.84, surprising traders and analysts. The move, helped by the rally in platinum prices, was the sharpest one-day rise in more than a month and pushed silver above its 100-day moving average for the first time since April. Silver, with dual properties as both precious and industrial metal, was trading at $28.78 "I think everyone is waiting for some action between September and December after a few months of directionless trade," said a Shanghai-based trader. "If we see policymakers announce stimulus measures, and these measures meet expectations, prices will rally. If not, prices will retrace." Precious metals prices 0640 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1622.91 2.82 +0.17 3.78 Spot Silver 28.78 0.01 +0.03 3.94 Spot Platinum 1485.10 -0.10 -0.01 6.61 Spot Palladium 601.20 -2.30 -0.38 -7.86 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1625.40 2.40 +0.15 3.74 9032 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.74 0.14 +0.50 2.94 3858 Euro/Dollar 1.2375 Dollar/Yen 79.29 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months