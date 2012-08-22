FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-1/2-month high; ECB action hopes support
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 22, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-1/2-month high; ECB action hopes support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on
Wednesday, hovering near its highest level in more than three
months, supported by speculation on the European Central Bank
taking action to curb Italian and Spanish yields.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.56 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after hitting $1,641.20 in the previous session,
its highest since early May.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery 
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,640.10.
    * Speculation ran high on media reports that the ECB is
mapping out details of a plan to cap Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs, though the bank said it was misleading to
report on policy decisions that had not been taken.
    * Later in the day, investors will await the minutes from
the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, seeking clues
on the Fed's attitude towards a third round of quantitative
easing.
    * Lonmin , the world's No.3 platinum
producer, backed down from its threat to sack 3,000 striking
miners, fearing the move could provoke more violence.
 
    * Spot platinum gained 0.2 percent to $1,503 an
ounce, on course for its fifth straight session of gains. On
Tuesday, it hit $1,508.25, the highest level since early May.
    * India's gold imports during peak demand season of
September to December are likely to slump 40 percent on year to
200 tonnes due to weak monsoon, fewer wedding dates and near
record high prices, the head of India's leading trade body said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its
highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced
technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. 
    * The euro was steady in early Asian trading on Wednesday
after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with
investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take
action to stem the region's debt crisis. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 1130  India     M3 Money Supply                                  
 1400  U.S.      Exist. home sales % chg     Jul                 
 1400  U.S.      Existing home sales         Jul                 
 1800  U.S.      FOMC minutes                                    
 
   PRICES
    
    Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1637.56   -0.33   -0.02      4.72
  Spot Silver        29.27   -0.05   -0.17      5.71
  Spot Platinum    1503.00    3.10   +0.21      7.90
  Spot Palladium    623.50    3.50   +0.56     -4.44
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1640.10   -2.80   -0.17      4.68         1127
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  29.24   -0.19   -0.66      4.73          679
  Euro/Dollar       1.2472
  Dollar/Yen         79.21
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.