PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-1/2-month high; ECB action hopes support

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Wednesday, hovering near its highest level in more than three months, supported by speculation on the European Central Bank taking action to curb Italian and Spanish yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after hitting $1,641.20 in the previous session, its highest since early May. * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,640.10. * Speculation ran high on media reports that the ECB is mapping out details of a plan to cap Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, though the bank said it was misleading to report on policy decisions that had not been taken. * Later in the day, investors will await the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, seeking clues on the Fed's attitude towards a third round of quantitative easing. * Lonmin , the world's No.3 platinum producer, backed down from its threat to sack 3,000 striking miners, fearing the move could provoke more violence. * Spot platinum gained 0.2 percent to $1,503 an ounce, on course for its fifth straight session of gains. On Tuesday, it hit $1,508.25, the highest level since early May. * India's gold imports during peak demand season of September to December are likely to slump 40 percent on year to 200 tonnes due to weak monsoon, fewer wedding dates and near record high prices, the head of India's leading trade body said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. * The euro was steady in early Asian trading on Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Jul 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jul 1800 U.S. FOMC minutes PRICES Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1637.56 -0.33 -0.02 4.72 Spot Silver 29.27 -0.05 -0.17 5.71 Spot Platinum 1503.00 3.10 +0.21 7.90 Spot Palladium 623.50 3.50 +0.56 -4.44 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1640.10 -2.80 -0.17 4.68 1127 COMEX SILVER SEP2 29.24 -0.19 -0.66 4.73 679 Euro/Dollar 1.2472 Dollar/Yen 79.21 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)