PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since early May on Fed
August 23, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since early May on Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest level
in more than three months on Thursday, after minutes from the
latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank
could be willing to launch another round of bond buying soon.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold climbed to $1,656.46 an ounce, its
highest since May 2, before easing slightly to $1,654.16.
    * The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
 gained nearly 1 percent to $1,656.50.
    * The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably,
minutes from the central bank's latest meeting suggested.
 
    * The question is whether the Fed will take into account
recent data that shows improvement in the economy. The latest
figures showed U.S. home resales rose in July, pointing to a
slow recovery in the housing market. 
    * Chances that the Fed will launch a third round of money
printing have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent,
according to a Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering
economic growth expectations for this year and next.
 
    * China must use all the tools available to it to manage
monetary policy effectively, Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the
People's Bank of China, said on Wednesday. 
    * Holdings of the SPDR     Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, had risen to a
three-month high of 1,281.978 tonnes by Aug. 22. 
    * Other precious metals hovered near multi-month highs hit
in the previous session, and the readings of Relative Strength
Index on silver, platinum and palladium all exceeded 70, seen as
a sign that the underlying market is overbought.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on
Wednesday, while the dollar index dropped to a two-month
low.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0600  Germany   GDP detailed yy           Apr                    
 0658  France    Markit Mfg Flash PMI      Aug                    
 0728  Germany   Markit Mfg Flash PMI      Aug                    
 0758  EZ        Markit Mfg flash PMI      Aug                    
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims            Weekly                 
 2330  Japan     Reuters Tankan DI         Aug                    
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1654.16    8.77   +0.53      5.78
  Spot Silver        29.83   -0.01   -0.03      7.73
  Spot Platinum    1533.50    2.50   +0.16     10.09
  Spot Palladium    630.50    1.80   +0.29     -3.37
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1656.50   16.00   +0.98      5.73         2668
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  29.80    0.24   +0.81      6.73         2470
  Euro/Dollar       1.2526
  Dollar/Yen         78.55
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
