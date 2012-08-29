FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 29, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold held near its highest in
more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week
for any hints of further stimulus measures.
    Bernanke is set to keep markets guessing about the timing of
another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in
Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for
action of some kind next month. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was steady at $1,666.66 an an ounce by 0039
GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2-month high of $1,676.45 hit on
Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated
in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold.
 
    * U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also
little changed at $1,669.60.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept
higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar
languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese
growth. 
    * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited
Bernanke's Friday speech for signs of whether the bank will opt
for more monetary stimulus and a European Central Bank policy
meeting next week. 
    *  Indian gold prices fell half a percent from its peak on
Tuesday as investors chose to book profits from a record rally,
though jewellers waited for a bigger fall in prices to stock for
the festival and wedding season. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 GDP (second estimate) 
    1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 corporate profits 
    1400 - U.S. pending home sales for July 
    1800 - U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
          
  Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1666.66    0.13   +0.01      6.58
  Spot Silver        30.85    0.01   +0.03     11.41
  Spot Platinum    1512.53    1.33   +0.09      8.58
  Spot Palladium    630.80   -4.10   -0.65     -3.33
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1669.60   -0.10   -0.01      6.56         1096
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  30.85   -0.03   -0.10     10.50          530
  Euro/Dollar       1.2559
  Dollar/Yen         78.58
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.