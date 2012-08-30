FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech
#Gold Market Report
August 30, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold was trapped in a tight
range on Thursday ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke this week, which could stoke expectations
for a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the
economy. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.64 an ounce
by 0024 GMT -- not far from 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on
Monday.
    * Bernanke will keep markets guessing about the timing of
another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in
Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for
action of some kind next month. 
    * U.S. gold slipped 0.26 percent to $1,658.60 an
ounce.   
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, and that of the
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained
unchanged on Wednesday from Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on
Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting
of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give
commodity currencies a wide berth. 
    * U.S. crude futures extended declines to a second day on
Thursday as Hurricane Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm,
bolstering speculation by traders that damage to oil facilities
from Hurricane Isaac will be limited. 
    * Indian gold importers took to the sidelines on Wednesday,
seeking price direction during the ongoing wedding and festive
season as prices stayed steady near its peak. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0755 - Germany unemployment report for August 
    0900 - Euro zone economic sentiment index for August 
    1230 - U.S. personal income/spending for July
      
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1655.64   -0.30   -0.02      5.87
  Spot Silver        30.72    0.04   +0.13     10.94
  Spot Platinum    1517.25    6.75   +0.45      8.92
  Spot Palladium    629.50    1.60   +0.25     -3.52
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1658.60   -4.40   -0.26      5.86         1261
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  30.72   -0.12   -0.40     10.03          673
  Euro/Dollar       1.2532
  Dollar/Yen         78.70
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

