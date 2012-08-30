PRECIOUS-Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week, which could stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.64 an ounce by 0024 GMT -- not far from 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. * Bernanke will keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next month. * U.S. gold slipped 0.26 percent to $1,658.60 an ounce. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, and that of the silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged on Wednesday from Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give commodity currencies a wide berth. * U.S. crude futures extended declines to a second day on Thursday as Hurricane Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm, bolstering speculation by traders that damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited. * Indian gold importers took to the sidelines on Wednesday, seeking price direction during the ongoing wedding and festive season as prices stayed steady near its peak. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 - Germany unemployment report for August 0900 - Euro zone economic sentiment index for August 1230 - U.S. personal income/spending for July PRICES Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1655.64 -0.30 -0.02 5.87 Spot Silver 30.72 0.04 +0.13 10.94 Spot Platinum 1517.25 6.75 +0.45 8.92 Spot Palladium 629.50 1.60 +0.25 -3.52 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1658.60 -4.40 -0.26 5.86 1261 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.72 -0.12 -0.40 10.03 673 Euro/Dollar 1.2532 Dollar/Yen 78.70 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)