PRECIOUS-Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at a third round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the economy -- a move which could prompt a turn to bullion as a hedge against inflation. But gold was also vulnerable to a selloff if the speech turns out to be a disappointment after the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter and the Fed Beige Book report showed it continued to grow gradually in July and early August. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce -- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday, when investors bought the metal on expectation of further monetary easing by the Fed. * U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,658.10 an ounce. * Holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, dropped 0.43 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while that of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, remained unchanged for the same period. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell on Friday as investors cooled expectations that Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus when he speaks at an annual Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers later in the day. * U.S. crude futures were steady after falling 0.9 percent a day earlier as Hurricane Isaac, now a much weaker tropical depression, was seen posing no further threat to most energy infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 - Euro zone August flash inflation 0900 - Euro zone July unemployment rate 1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer sentiment for August 1345 - Chicago PMI for August 1400 - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks at symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming 1400 - U.S. factory orders for July PRICES Precious metals prices 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1655.41 -0.13 -0.01 5.86 Spot Silver 30.40 0.00 +0.00 9.79 Spot Platinum 1499.50 -1.60 -0.11 7.65 Spot Palladium 613.90 -0.90 -0.15 -5.92 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1658.10 1.00 +0.06 5.83 1184 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.39 0.02 +0.06 8.85 19 Euro/Dollar 1.2509 Dollar/Yen 78.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)