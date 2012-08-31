FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech
August 31, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday
ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who
may hint at a third round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the
economy -- a move which could prompt a turn to bullion as a
hedge against inflation.
    But gold was also vulnerable to a selloff if the speech
turns out to be a disappointment after the U.S. economy fared
slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter and
the Fed Beige Book report showed it continued to grow gradually
in July and early August. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce
-- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday,
when investors bought the metal on expectation of further
monetary easing by the Fed.
    * U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,658.10 an
ounce.     
    * Holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's
iShares Silver Trust SLV, dropped 0.43 percent on Thursday from
Wednesday, while that of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
remained unchanged for the same period. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares fell on Friday as investors cooled
expectations that Bernanke will offer any signal of a further
monetary stimulus when he speaks at an annual Jackson Hole
meeting of central bankers later in the day. 
    * U.S. crude futures were steady after falling 0.9 percent a
day earlier as Hurricane Isaac, now a much weaker tropical
depression, was seen posing no further threat to most energy
infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 - Euro zone August flash inflation 
    0900 - Euro zone July unemployment rate 
    1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer 
           sentiment for August 
    1345 - Chicago PMI for August 
    1400 - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks at symposium
           at Jackson Hole, Wyoming 
    1400 - U.S. factory orders for July
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1655.41   -0.13   -0.01      5.86
  Spot Silver        30.40    0.00   +0.00      9.79
  Spot Platinum    1499.50   -1.60   -0.11      7.65
  Spot Palladium    613.90   -0.90   -0.15     -5.92
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1658.10    1.00   +0.06      5.83         1184
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  30.39    0.02   +0.06      8.85           19
  Euro/Dollar       1.2509
  Dollar/Yen         78.57
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
