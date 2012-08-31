PRECIOUS-Gold heads for third monthly rise; Bernanke speech eyed

* Spot gold to drop to $1,643-technicals * Coming Up: Fed chairman speech at Jackson Hole; 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, holding near a 4-1/2 month high hit earlier this week on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at more measures to stimulate the economy at a central bankers meeting later in the day. Bullion, seen as a hedge against inflation as a result of rampant cash-printing, was headed for an almost 3 percent gain this month, its third straight month of gains. "I think the macro situation doesn't seem to be improving and also we are getting closer to the fiscal cliff for the U.S.," said Phillip Futures analyst Lynette Tan, referring to massive U.S. government spending cuts and tax hikes due next year. "I expect gold investors to have this in mind, and their interest in gold as an alternative investment will still hold. If Bernanke disappoints, then we could see a slight sell off but I am not looking at gold to fall violently. Support is at about $1,620." Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.40 an ounce by 0620 GMT, within sight of the 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures were also little changed at $1,657.70 an ounce. Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy weakened the U.S. dollar, boosted global stock markets and prompted investors to turn to gold as a hedge against inflation. Gold rallied to around $1,790 in February, the highest level so far in 2012, after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until at least the end of 2014. Prices have shed about 7 percent since then as there have been no signs of further easing. In other markets, Asian shares fell to four-week lows and the euro stayed near this week's low against the dollar as investors nervously waited for Bernanke's speech at the annual Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers later in the day. Some dealers expect Bernanke to hint at a third round of asset purchases, while others think the Fed would wait for the August U.S. jobs report due next week before deciding on stimulus at a policy meeting on Sept. 12-13. "I don't think Bernanke will announce anything tonight. There are already so many bulls in the market. There's not much sale of gold scraps," said a physical dealer in Hong Kong. "I am expecting a downside in prices. We see support at $1,625 to $1,630." Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust, dropped 0.43 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while that of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained unchanged for the same period. Precious metals prices 0620 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1655.40 -0.14 -0.01 5.86 Spot Silver 30.33 -0.07 -0.23 9.53 Spot Platinum 1497.49 -3.61 -0.24 7.50 Spot Palladium 611.20 -3.60 -0.59 -6.33 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1657.70 0.60 +0.04 5.80 6866 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.33 -0.04 -0.14 8.63 54 Euro/Dollar 1.2497 Dollar/Yen 78.41 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)