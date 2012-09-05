FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 5, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on
Wednesday, pulling back from a near six-month high in the
previous session after weak U.S. data reinforced speculation of
imminent stimulus action, as investors awaited a key meeting of
the European Central Bank this week.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,691.31 an
ounce by 0047 GMT, easing from $1,698.45 hit on Tuesday, its
highest in nearly six months.
    * U.S. gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,693.80.
    * Manufacturing in the United States shrank at its sharpest
clip in more than three years last month, a survey showed on
Tuesday, the latest sign that the slowing global economy is
weighing on an already weak U.S. recovery. 
    * While the weak data keeps hopes high for more easing
measures by the Fed, the ECB is under increasing pressure to cut
excess borrowing costs ahead of a policy setting meeting on
Thursday. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
record high of 71.889 million ounces (2,038 tonnes) by Sept. 4.
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, reported its
holdings rose to 1,293.138 tonnes, its loftiest level since
mid-March. 
    * Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $32.16 an ounce,
easing from a 4-1/2-month high of $32.42 hit in the previous
session. 
    * Silver ETF holdings stood at 501.503 million ounces,
easing from 504.431 million ounces hit in late August, the
highest level since May 2011. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to
shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off
its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. 
    * The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early Asian
trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is expected to
unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS

 0130 Australia    GDP Q2                               
 0758 EZ           Markit Services PMI                  
 0900 EZ           Retail sales for July 
 1145 U.S.         ICSC chain store sales               
 1230 U.S.         Revised productivity and unit labour cost Q2 
 1255 U.S.         Redbook weekly retail sales 
   
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0047 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1691.31   -2.83   -0.17      8.15
  Spot Silver        32.16   -0.14   -0.43     16.14
  Spot Platinum    1557.49   -5.21   -0.33     11.81
  Spot Palladium    637.75    0.95   +0.15     -2.26
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1693.80   -2.20   -0.13      8.11         2851
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.22   -0.19   -0.59     15.42          924
  Euro/Dollar       1.2532
  Dollar/Yen         78.47
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.