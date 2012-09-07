FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices
September 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday
after rising to a near six-month high in the previous session
driven by the European Central Bank unveiling a potentially
unlimited bond-buying programme in its latest effort to contain
the region's debt crisis.
    Data showing improvement in the U.S. labour market, however,
weighed on the market ahead of the release of a key employment
report later on Friday.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce by
0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since March
12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains.
    * U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,698.60.
    * The ECB agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially
unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone
countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt
crisis. 
    * The latest data showed improvement in the U.S. labour
market, a day before the release of the all-important non-farm
payrolls data which is expected to shed light on whether the
Federal Reserve will launch another round of quantitative
easing. 
    * South Africa's platinum sector remains on tenterhooks, as
the militant AMCU union refused to sign a "peace deal" with
platinum company Lonmin, undermining government-backed efforts
to open pay talks and end a four-week strike scarred by deadly
violence. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record
high of 72.1 million ounces, or 2,044 tonnes, by Thursday.
 
    * Spot silver and platinum held near multi-month highs hit
in the previous session. Spot silver inched down 0.4
percent to $32.50, after rising to as high as $32.98 on
Thursday. Spot platinum lost half a percent to $1,567.50,
after hitting $1,589, its highest since mid-April.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven
yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central
Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. 
    * U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with
the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the
collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European
bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.
 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 1000 Germany     Industrial output                           
 1230 U.S.        Nonfarm payrolls                            
 1930 U.S.        CFTC commitment of traders data            
    
    PRICES
    
  
 Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1695.89   -5.15   -0.30      8.45
  Spot Silver        32.50   -0.12   -0.37     17.37
  Spot Platinum    1567.50   -8.50   -0.54     12.53
  Spot Palladium    641.00   -0.60   -0.09     -1.76
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1698.60   -7.00   -0.41      8.41         4892
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.56   -0.12   -0.36     16.62          849
  Euro/Dollar       1.2630
  Dollar/Yen         78.88
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
