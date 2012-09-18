FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Platinum slides as miners accept labor deal, gold up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum slides as miners accept labor deal, gold up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Platinum suddenly dives $50, Lonmin miners to return Thurs
    * Platinum posts largest two-day drop since March
    * Gold pressured but U.S. easing seen underpinning
    * Coming up: U.S. housing starts Wednesday

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Platinum fell 2 percent on
Tuesday following news that striking platinum miners at South
Africa's Lonmin mine accepted a pay offer that could
have them returning to work on Thursday. 
    After trading mostly higher early in the session, the metal
suddenly nose-dived over $50, or 3 percent, within 10 minutes in
response to news of the agreement at Lonmin's Marikana
mine.. 
    The metal, mostly consumed as an autocatalyst, posted its
largest two-day decline since March, as No. 1 producer Anglo
American Platinum also said it had resumed operations
in the strike-hit Rustenburg area.
    The fast-moving and somewhat unexpected news from South
Africa, which holds more than 80 percent of the world's platinum
reserves, pushed gold off its high and left bullion up slightly
on the day.
    "It takes out the premium because of a shortage caused by an
immediate strike," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals
trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    "The rally in platinum may be over now, at least for a
while," he added.    
    Prior to the decline that started on Monday, platinum had
rallied about 24 percent after a deadly August clash between
Lonmin miners and police at the Marikana mine stoked supply
worries.
    Spot platinum dropped 2.2 percent to $1,623.75 an
ounce by 2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT) on Tuesday, having lost nearly
4.5 percent in the past two days.
    Turnover was high in U.S. platinum futures. Trading volume
of all NYMEX contract months was near 22,000 lots, about 30
percent over its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Analysts said that platinum prices are vulnerable to a
pullback due to sluggish global industrial demand, but lingering
labor issues with the South African mining sector should
underpin prices.
    Palladium was down 1.7 percent at $661.75 an ounce.
      
    CAUTION OVER QE3 
    After initially rising near its six-month high, gold ended
slightly higher, rebounding from the previous session which was
weighed down by plummeting crude oil futures.
    Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.95 an ounce.    
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
60 cents higher at $1,771.20 an ounce, with volume about 10
percent over its 30-day average. 
    Analysts said that gold's gains were checked by caution over
the effectiveness of the U.S. Federal Reserve's third round of
bond buying, known as quantitative easing. The news sent gold to
a fourth consecutive weekly rise last week.
    On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the
U.S. central bank will likely move to keep monthly bond buys at
its current $85 billion pace into the new year, even after a
program accounting for about half of that expires at the end of
2012. 
    Silver rose 1.1 percent to $34.57 an ounce.
 2:32 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1771.20   0.60   0.0  1753.20 1775.90  142,075
 US Silver DEC  34.718  0.351   1.0   34.015  35.100   53,044
 US Plat OCT   1636.30 -36.30  -2.2  1619.00 1677.60   18,632
 US Pall DEC    667.35 -21.75  -3.2   663.20  686.95    4,212
                                                               
 Gold          1765.95   5.00   0.3  1753.15 1773.00         
 Silver         34.570  0.360   1.1   33.990  35.020
 Platinum      1623.75 -37.25  -2.2  1622.50 1672.24
 Palladium      661.75 -11.75  -1.7   665.75  683.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        153,419   139,403   196,124     19.44    0.30
 US Silver       56,671    56,164    58,222     28.75    0.54
 US Platinum     21,969    17,391     8,943        23    0.00
 US Palladium     4,230     8,038     4,385                  
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.