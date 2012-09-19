PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Wednesday as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session as striking miners in South Africa agreed to return to work. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen $4.33 an ounce to $1,767.36 by 0023 GMT, moving away from a near 7-month high of $1,777.51 hit on Friday, when the Fed's latest move to spur the economy led to a rush for bullion. * U.S. gold for December delivery had barely moved at $1,769.70 an ounce. * Platinum added $2.34 to $1,619.74, after falling more than $50 within 10 minutes in response to news of the agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Tuesday. * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.14 percent to 1303.29 tonnes on Tuesday from 1301.48 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy meeting which ends later in the day, while a sharp boost to asset prices inspired by the U.S. Fed has given way to worries about Spain's fiscal strains. * The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies took another step down from multi-month highs. * Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as nagging economic problems in the United States and Europe made investors cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and crops at prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central banks. DATA/EVENTS 0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1400 U.S. Existing home PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1767.36 -4.33 -0.24 13.02 Spot Silver 34.65 -0.13 -0.37 25.14 Spot Platinum 1619.74 2.34 +0.14 16.28 Spot Palladium 661.72 -1.08 -0.16 1.41 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1769.70 -1.50 -0.08 12.95 2859 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.71 -0.01 -0.04 24.32 1373 Euro/Dollar 1.3040 Dollar/Yen 78.75 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)