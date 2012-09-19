FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs
September 19, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Wednesday
as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after
falling more than 2 percent in the previous session as striking
miners in South Africa agreed to return to work. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen $4.33 an ounce to $1,767.36 by
0023 GMT, moving away from a near 7-month high of $1,777.51 hit
on Friday, when the Fed's latest move to spur the economy led to
a rush for bullion.
    * U.S. gold for December delivery had barely moved
at $1,769.70 an ounce.      
    * Platinum added $2.34 to $1,619.74, after falling
more than $50 within 10 minutes in response to news of the
agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Tuesday.
 
     * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.14 percent to
1303.29 tonnes on Tuesday from 1301.48 tonnes on Monday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors
searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting which ends later in the day, while a sharp boost to
asset prices inspired by the U.S. Fed has given way to worries
about Spain's fiscal strains. 
    * The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on
Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy
later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies
took another step down from multi-month highs. 
     * Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as
nagging economic problems in the United States and Europe made
investors cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and
crops at prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central
banks. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
    0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 
    1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
    1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 
    1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 
    1400 U.S. Existing home 
 
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1767.36   -4.33   -0.24     13.02
  Spot Silver        34.65   -0.13   -0.37     25.14
  Spot Platinum    1619.74    2.34   +0.14     16.28
  Spot Palladium    661.72   -1.08   -0.16      1.41
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1769.70   -1.50   -0.08     12.95         2859
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.71   -0.01   -0.04     24.32         1373
  Euro/Dollar       1.3040
  Dollar/Yen         78.75
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
