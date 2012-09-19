FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude
September 19, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold steady in heavy volume despite tumbling crude oil
    * Bank of Japan to boost asset purchases supports
    * Platinum edges up a day after tumbling as mine strike ends
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims Thursday

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold ended nearly flat on
Wednesday, hovering near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade,
buoyed by monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks
despite pressure from another tumble in crude oil prices.
    Turnover in U.S. gold futures was heavy after crude oil slid
around 4 percent and the Bank of Japan earlier in the day joined
other major central banks in easing monetary policy with a new
round of asset buying. 
    "Amid the crude oil break, gold is holding on to a tight
range. The metal is torn by an easier U.S. money policy and some
caution about when the ECB is going to turn on the monetary
spigot with its bond purchases," said Stephen Platt, analyst at
futures brokerage Archer Financial Services.
     Earlier this month, the European Central Bank (ECB)
launched its new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program,
aimed at reducing crisis-hit euro zone countries' borrowing
costs. In the first week after the announcement, however, the
ECB did not buy any government bonds.
    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce
by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of
$1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached
in late February.    
    Last week, the Federal Reserve last week unveiled plans for
a third round of bullion-friendly asset-purchase program called
quantitative easing or QE3. The announcement sent the price of
gold to a fourth consecutive weekly rise.
    "While we expect QE3 to be supportive of gold prices, much
will depend on how QE3 plays out in the fixed income markets and
how it impact the euro-dollar," said James Steel, metals analyst
at HSBC.
    Some have warned that gold may not rise as much during QE3
as it did during two earlier rounds of quantitative easing.
(Past QE market reaction: link.reuters.com/pym62t)
    U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight day as
Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in
U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices. 
    
    SHIFTING FOCUS
    The Fed said last week it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt each month until the U.S. jobs outlook
improved substantially, as long as inflation remained contained.
    Market watchers said the shifting focus to employment was
bullish for gold, a traditional inflation hedge.
     U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
settled up 50 cents an ounce at $1,771.70. Trading volume was
about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
    Interest in gold exchange-traded funds - popular investment
vehicles for bullion which issue securities backed by physical
metal - has been strong this week, with gold ETF holdings rising
to an all-time high at 73.681 million ounces.    
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.7
percent at $34.52 an ounce, while platinum group metals
rebounded from the previous session's sharp pullback.
    On Tuesday, platinum posted its biggest one-day fall since
March, after striking miners at major South African platinum
producer Lonmin said they would return to work after six weeks
of labor unrest during which 45 were killed.    
     Spot platinum climbed 1.1 percent to $1,635.74 an
ounce, and palladium was up 1 percent at $669.47 an
ounce.
 2:01 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1771.70   0.50   0.0  1764.20 1781.80  142,846
 US Silver DEC  34.588 -0.130  -0.4   34.320  35.025   41,481
 US Plat OCT   1640.40   4.10   0.3  1621.00 1647.00   11,432
 US Pall DEC    673.05   5.70   0.9   664.00  676.80    2,677
                                                               
 Gold          1769.90  -1.79  -0.1  1763.63 1779.10         
 Silver         34.520 -0.260  -0.7   34.300  34.960
 Platinum      1635.74  18.34   1.1  1622.00 1642.24
 Palladium      669.47   6.67   1.0   666.00  674.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        153,600   140,728   183,701     18.04    0.04
 US Silver       43,038    56,982    53,605     31.05    0.73
 US Platinum     14,434    17,762     9,341     24.43    0.42
 US Palladium     2,691     8,170     4,657                  
                                                               
 

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)
 (Frank.Tang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6126; Reuters
Messaging: frank.tang.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
