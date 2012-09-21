FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold strengthens, halts two days of losses
#Gold Market Report
September 21, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold strengthens, halts two days of losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday,
reversing two sessions of straight losses, as investors pinned
hopes on recent central bank moves to stoke growth after data
published in the previous session suggested weak momentum in the
global economy.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,772.26 an
ounce by 0055 GMT, little changed from a week earlier.
    * U.S. gold also crawled up 0.3 percent to
$1,775.30.
    * U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three
years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week,
suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction.
 
    * Data also showed that the Chinese economy continued to
slow down, and the European Central Bank's plan to buy
government debt of troubled member states has yet to give a lift
to the region's economy. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, inched up 0.2 percent to
1,308.41 tonnes, the loftiest since last August. 
    * The world's biggest silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust
, said its holdings had risen to a 11-month high of
9,940.66 tonnes by Sept 20. 
    * Shandong Gold Group, one of China's top gold producers,
agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Australia's Focus Minerals
for $227.5 million to boost output and help meet rising domestic
demand. 
    * While Lonmin's workers returned to their first shifts
since early August, ending a strike that killed 45 people, the
world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum was hit
hard by a walkout over pay. 
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its
biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys
showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the
European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt
crisis. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index                      
 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data            
      
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0055 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1772.26    5.07   +0.29     13.33
  Spot Silver        34.69    0.10   +0.29     25.28
  Spot Platinum    1636.99   15.99   +0.99     17.52
  Spot Palladium    662.72    2.62   +0.40      1.57
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1775.30    5.10   +0.29     13.31         4404
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.76    0.08   +0.22     24.52         1377
  Euro/Dollar       1.2975
  Dollar/Yen         78.32
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
