#Gold Market Report
September 25, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; ETF holdings hit record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday,
recovering from a one-week low hit in the previous session when
the precious metal dipped together with other commodities as
weak German data fanned worries about global growth, giving the
dollar a boost.
    Investors continued to pile into gold, sending holdings of
physically backed exchange-traded funds to a record high, with
expectations that recent stimulus moves by central banks will
support further strength in bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,765.85 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30
in the previous session.
    * U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,768.50.
    * German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September, raising fears of recession, as companies
struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European
Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom
cheer. 
    * The Federal Reserve's latest round of monetary stimulus
will help get the U.S. economy back on track and speed the
return to full employment, said John Williams, president of the
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings hit a record high of
1,326.808 tonnes by Sept. 24. 
    * The total holdings of gold ETFs also hit an all-time high,
at 73.765 million ounces, or 2,294.348 tonnes. 
    * Spot palladium, which staged with its sharpest
one-day decline in more than six months with a 4.1-percent drop
on Monday, was little changed at $640.60 an ounce.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish. 
    * The euro firmed a tad on Tuesday, after falling to its
lowest in more than a week against the dollar as a weak German
business sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued
Spain added to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales                       
 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index                   
 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index for July 
 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence                                 
 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for 
 September 
 1730 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks 
    
    PRICES

 Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1765.85    2.20   +0.12     12.92
  Spot Silver        34.07    0.13   +0.38     23.04
  Spot Platinum    1625.50   11.07   +0.69     16.69
  Spot Palladium    640.60   -0.40   -0.06     -1.82
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1768.50    3.90   +0.22     12.87         2043
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.14    0.15   +0.44     22.28          655
  Euro/Dollar       1.2940
  Dollar/Yen         77.88
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

