PRECIOUS-Gold creeps higher; euro zone worries weigh

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on the market, as it has lifted the dollar and weakened oil prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50 in the previous session. * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,756.10. * New U.S. home sales held near two-year highs in August and prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years, adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery. * Violence erupted during the anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain, stoking worries on whether the euro zone will be able to contain the debt crisis. * Meanwhile, Greece's international lenders clashed over how to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the euro as the IMF demands European governments write off some of the Greek debt they hold. * Spain will announce a series of economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on a request for an international bailout. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped over 10 tonnes from a record high of 1,331.331 tonnes to 1,320.777 tonnes by Sept.26. * An illegal strike spread through AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations on Wednesday, while Anglo American Platinum said it could start firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of labour unrest. * Spot platinum inched down 0.2 percent to $1,625.24. Spot palladium lost 0.1 percent to $624.72, off a 3-1/2-week low of $613.50 hit in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of decline as violent protests against austerity measures in the streets of Madrid and Athens highlighted the challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone countries. * The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. * U.S. crude futures inched up on Thursday, after worries about Europe's debt crisis sank price to the lowest level in a month and a half. DATA/EVENTS 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 EZ Business climate 0900 EZ Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index 1400 U.S. Pending home sales PRICES Precious metals prices 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1753.34 1.75 +0.10 12.12 Spot Silver 33.92 -0.01 -0.03 22.50 Spot Platinum 1625.24 -2.66 -0.16 16.67 Spot Palladium 624.72 -0.78 -0.12 -4.26 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1756.10 2.50 +0.14 12.08 4212 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.99 0.05 +0.15 21.76 836 Euro/Dollar 1.2869 Dollar/Yen 77.66 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)