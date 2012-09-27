FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from 2-week low; euro zone worries weigh
September 27, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from 2-week low; euro zone worries weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Optimism related to stimulus measures dwindles
    * Further correction in gold likely
    * Gold-oil correlation near six-month high
    * Coming Up: Euro zone business climate; 0900 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Rujun Shen
    SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday
from a two-week low hit in the previous session, but continued
worries over the euro zone debt crisis that has lifted the
dollar and weakened oil is expected to cap bullion's gains.
    Investor worries about euro zone's ability to contain the
debt crisis, now in its third year, heightened as anti-austerity
protests in Greece and Spain, the two most vulnerable countries
in the bloc, turned violent.  
    "The excitement over the last few weeks in metals has come
to an end as economic performance and weak oil prices depress
market sentiment," said a Singapore-based trader.
    Spot gold rose about 10 percent in the last five
weeks to a near 7-month high on stimulus measures by central
banks. But prices have come off this week, dropping to a
two-week low of $1,737.50 on Wednesday.
    By 0525 GMT, gold edged up 0.3 percent $1,756.99 an ounce.
U.S. gold had inched up 0.3 percent to $1,759.60. 
    The metal may see a further correction as the greenback
stays firm amid euro zone concerns, traders said. A strong
dollar weighs on commodities priced in the greenback by making
them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. 
     "We may see gold further fall to $1,700 to $1,720 level,
but the correction won't be too dramatic due to the safe-haven
nature of gold," the Singapore-based trader said.
    Sluggish oil prices also dented interest in gold.
    High oil prices are usually associated with rising
inflation, which tends to add to the appeal of gold as a hedge
against rising prices. 
    The correlation between the two stood at 0.367, just a hair
below a six-month high hit earlier in the week. A reading of 1
indicates perfect correlation in which the two assets move in
the same direction.
    
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, suffered its biggest one-day drop in
holdings since May, as the amount of gold it held dropped over
10 tonnes from a record high of 1,331.331 tonnes to 1,320.777
tonnes by Sept. 26.
    "The drop in holdings may have something to do with
window-dressing of funds at the end of the quarter," said
Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    "But gold will continue to be supported as the U.S. 'fiscal
cliff' comes around at the end of the year."
    The fiscal cliff refers to Washington's deadline to agree on
a plan to shrink the federal budget or trigger $600 billion in
spending cuts and higher taxes that were put in place last
summer, a potentially heavy blow to the already frail economy. 
    Other metals in the complex all held steady in early Asian
trade, with this week's worse performer palladium 
rebounding to $627 from a 3-1/2-week low of $613.50 hit in the
previous session.
    Spot platinum was up 0.1 percent to $1,630.    
    An illegal strike spread through AngloGold Ashanti's South
African operations on Wednesday, while Anglo American Platinum
said it could start firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the
country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of labour
unrest. 
    
      Precious metals prices 0525 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1756.99    5.40   +0.31     12.35
  Spot Silver        34.07    0.14   +0.41     23.04
  Spot Platinum    1630.00    2.10   +0.13     17.01
  Spot Palladium    627.00    1.50   +0.24     -3.91
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1759.60    6.00   +0.34     12.31        12356
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.14    0.20   +0.57     22.28         3885
  Euro/Dollar       1.2884
  Dollar/Yen         77.65
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)
 (rujun.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3726; Reuters
Messaging: rujun.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

