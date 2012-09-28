FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support
#Gold Market Report
September 28, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a one-week
high hit in the previous session on Friday, as Spain's crisis
budget eased worries about Madrid's control over its finances,
strengthening the euro and underpinning gold, while a rally in
oil also helped.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,776.21 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for an 11-percent quarterly rise -- its
biggest quarterly gain since June, 2010.
    * U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,779.
    * Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on
spending cuts on Thursday, in what many see as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.
 
    * A spike in oil prices also supported sentiment on gold,
after tensions between Iran and the West fuelled potential
supply disruptions.  
    * China severely underestimated this year's global economic
slowdown and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or bank
reserve requirements hinge on any new deterioration in the
external environment, a central bank adviser said on Thursday.
 
    * The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum
, began disciplinary action against illegal strikers on
Thursday and rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as
the South African mining industry struggles to end weeks of
labour unrest. 
    * Spot platinum inched up 0.2 percent to $1,647 an
ounce, heading for a 7.6-percent monthly rise, its second
straight month of gains.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a
broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic
reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most
troubled countries. 
    * The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies
started Asian trade sharply higher. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
 0230 China     HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final                 
 0500 Japan     Construction orders                          
 0600 Germany   Retail sales                                 
 0900 Euro zone Inflation                                    
 1230 U.S.      Quarterly grain stocks report 
 1230 U.S.      Personal income/spending for August 
 1345 U.S.      Chicago PMI for September 
 1355 U.S.      Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final 
 consumer sentiment index for September 
 1930 U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data            
 
    
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1776.21   -1.08   -0.06     13.58
  Spot Silver        34.59   -0.04   -0.12     24.92
  Spot Platinum    1647.00    3.80   +0.23     18.23
  Spot Palladium    634.18    3.88   +0.62     -2.81
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1779.00   -1.50   -0.08     13.54         2070
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.65   -0.02   -0.05     24.13          476
  Euro/Dollar       1.2909
  Dollar/Yen         77.60
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
