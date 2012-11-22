PRECIOUS-Gold flat; weaker dollar, c.bank purchases support

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold traded flat on Thursday, supported by central bank purchases of the precious metal and by a weaker dollar as European leaders assured investors that a deal on a bailout for Greece was imminent. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,729.14 an ounce by 0030 GMT. * U.S. gold traded flat at $1,729.70. * But spot silver rose to $33.43, its highest in more than a month * Brazil, Kazakhstan and Turkey raised their official gold holdings in October, while the euro area trimmed its gold reserves, data from the International Monetary Fund showed. * Though Greece's international lenders failed for the second week to free up new aid for Greece, European leaders said they were close to reaching a deal. * U.S. manufacturing grew in November at its quickest pace in five months, with a rise in domestic demand hinting that factories could provide a boost to economic growth in the fourth quarter. * Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement ruling the Gaza Strip agreed on Wednesday to an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire to halt an eight-day conflict that killed 162 Palestinians and five Israelis. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. * The yen languished near eight-month lows versus the dollar on Thursday as investors gave it a wide berth on expectations of more policy action in Japan, while the revived hopes of a Greek loan deal saw the euro stage a dramatic turnaround. DATA/EVENTS 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Nov 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov European Central Bank Governing Council meeting PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1729.14 0.61 +0.04 10.57 Spot Silver 33.39 0.06 +0.18 20.59 Spot Platinum 1574.12 0.37 +0.02 13.00 Spot Palladium 642.40 0.90 +0.14 -1.55 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1729.70 1.50 +0.09 10.40 1325 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.39 0.04 +0.12 19.61 613 Euro/Dollar 1.2851 Dollar/Yen 82.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)