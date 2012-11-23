PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up as Greece inches near deal

* Greece's lenders have agreed on new measures to cut debt * Physical buying, scrap selling dry up in Hong Kong, Singapore * Spot gold may retrace to $1,720/oz - technicals (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Friday, on course for a second weekly rise in three, as the euro firmed on news of progress in Greece's bailout talks while concerns about U.S. fiscal issues continued to lend support to bullion. Greece's lenders have agreed on new measures to cut its debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion euro ($12.9 billion) gap to gain the approval of International Monetary Fund, a senior Greek official said. The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar on the news, while the dollar index was on track for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent, its biggest drop in more than two months. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more affordable for buyers holding other currencies. Bullion is getting additional support from worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" - $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts scheduled to kick in early next year, which may push the economy into another recession. Gold has been stuck in a narrow range around $1,730 an ounce most of this week as investors wait to see if U.S. lawmakers will be able to avert the looming fiscal crisis. "We are stuck between $1,715 and $1,740 area for now, but speculators are still bullish on gold, as uncertainties about the 'fiscal cliff' hang around and they believe that central banks around the world will stay loose on monetary policy," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. Easing monetary policy boosts gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures have been a major driver behind gold's 11-percent rise so far this year. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,731.36 an ounce by 0808 GMT, headed for a weekly gain of 1 percent. U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,731.60. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold looks weak below resistance at $1,734 and may retrace to $1,720 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. PHYSICAL FLOW SLOW IN ASIA Physical market in Hong Kong and Singapore was quiet, as the rangebound prices put off interest from both buyers and scrap sellers, dealers said. "Physical demand is very slow, especially from the jewellery sector, for this time of the year," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd. The labour unrest in South Africa remains a concern to the market. Two miners were killed in clashes between rival unions at a mine run by Harmony Gold, in a fresh flare-up of labour violence in Africa's largest economy days after a wave of wildcat strikes ended, police said. Spot silver rose to $33.49, its highest since mid-October, headed for a weekly rise of about 4 percent. Precious metals prices 0808 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1731.36 2.31 +0.13 10.71 Spot Silver 33.43 0.15 +0.45 20.73 Spot Platinum 1577.50 -1.90 -0.12 13.24 Spot Palladium 652.00 -2.40 -0.37 -0.08 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1731.60 3.40 +0.20 10.52 36182 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.42 0.07 +0.21 19.72 11057 Euro/Dollar 1.2906 Dollar/Yen 82.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)