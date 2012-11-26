FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite firm euro, off 1-month high
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 26, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite firm euro, off 1-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold turned lower on Monday as
speculators booked profits after the price rallied to its
highest in more than a month in the previous session on
technical buying, shrugging off the influence of a firmer euro. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold fell $1.85 an ounce to $1,750.54 by 0017 GMT
after rising to $1,754.10 on Friday, its strongest since Oct. 12
due to a drop in the dollar and options-related buying. Bullion
has gained around 11 percent this year, mainly due to
expectations U.S. monetary policy will remain loose. 
    * U.S. gold for December was flat at $1,750.90 an
ounce.   
    * All solutions to help Greece remain financially afloat
will have to be applied, including buying back some of its debt,
France said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Monday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro started the week near one-month highs against the
dollar, having staged an impressive rally on hopes that Greece
will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat.
 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade
on Monday and may test a seven-month high, supported by climbs
on Wall Street and expectations that a weaker yen will boost
earnings for exporters. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov 
    1200 Germany GfK Consumer sentiment Dec 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Nov 
       
    PRICES
      
  Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1750.54   -1.85   -0.11     11.94
  Spot Silver        34.01   -0.09   -0.26     22.82
  Spot Platinum    1611.24   -3.46   -0.21     15.67
  Spot Palladium    665.00    3.00   +0.45      1.92
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1750.90   -0.50   -0.03     11.75         2915
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.02   -0.10   -0.30     21.85          729
  Euro/Dollar       1.2970
  Dollar/Yen         82.57
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.