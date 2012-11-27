PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday, tracking a higher euro after Greece's international lenders reached a deal on a new debt target, key to unlocking the next instalment of emergency aid for Athens. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up $1.65 to $1,750.14 an ounce by 0025 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,750.60. * Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece on Monday in a significant step towards releasing another tranche of loans to the near-bankrupt economy, officials said. * CME Group declared a force majeure at one of its New York precious metals depositories on Monday, run by major coin dealer Manfra, Tordella and Brooks (MTB), due to operational limitations posed by Hurricane Sandy. * Hedge funds and money managers slightly raised their bullish bets on gold and silver futures on some safe-haven bids in the week to Nov. 20, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * The White House on Monday threw cold water on the proposal of solving the problem of the so-called "fiscal cliff" by limiting tax deductions and loopholes, instead of allowing taxes to rise for the highest earners in the United States. * South Africa's gold mining industry, one of the country's most important sectors, is on the brink and will collapse if no steps are taken to boost its productivity, the world's fourth-largest bullion producer Gold Fields said on Monday. * Top gold producer China aims to produce between 420 and 450 tonnes of the precious metal in 2015, up about 25 percent from 2011, while consumption may reach 1,000 tonnes by then, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday. * Spot silver rose to $34.23 an ounce, its highest since mid-October, before easing to $34.21. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday after euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece in a significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package for Athens. The euro briefly rose to its highest in nearly a month against the dollar. * Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from last week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making big bets. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Oct 1400 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1750.14 1.65 +0.09 11.92 Spot Silver 34.21 0.10 +0.29 23.55 Spot Platinum 1610.49 1.75 +0.11 15.61 Spot Palladium 660.99 0.52 +0.08 1.30 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1750.60 1.00 +0.06 11.73 2224 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.22 0.08 +0.24 22.59 637 Euro/Dollar 1.2988 Dollar/Yen 82.02 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)