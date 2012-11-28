PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as investors eye US fiscal talks

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings hit record high * Spot gold to retrace to $1,722/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. new home sales, Oct; 1500 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending its losses to a third day, as the euphoria over a Greek debt deal fizzled and investors shifted their focus to U.S. negotiations to avert a looming fiscal disaster in the world's largest economy. But gold's appeal as a refuge from uncertain economic conditions remained intact as indicated by the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which rose to a record high. U.S. lawmakers resumed talks on how to avoid $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts that are due to kick off in early 2013, but progress has been slow. The threat of the U.S. economy slipping off the fiscal cliff may keep gold prices supported, but the strength in the dollar - a more popular safe haven - is likely to put a cap on gains. The dollar index rebounded from a 3-1/2-week low hit in the previous session, supported by worries about a lingering euro zone debt crisis and decent economic data from the United States. "We may see gold consolidate or correct a bit in the short term as the market lacks incentives after the Greek deal, while the dollar appears supported," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. There is not much room on the downside, and prices are firmly supported by the 20-day moving average at about $1,724 an ounce, she added. Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expected spot gold to retrace to $1,722 during the day, as it may have peaked on its rebound from the Nov. 5 low of $1,672.24. Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,737.14 an ounce by 0626 GMT. U.S. gold also lost 0.3 percent, to $1,737.60. SPDR HOLDINGS HIT RECORD HIGH; ISHARES SILVER TRUST STAGNANT Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose to a record high of 1,345.813 tonnes on Nov. 27, while iShares Silver Trust, the world's largest silver ETF, saw its holdings remain near a two-month low of 9,818.07 tonnes. In contrast to the stagnant holdings in the silver ETF, spot silver rose to $34.26 an ounce on Tuesday, its loftiest level since mid-October, before easing to $33.82 but still leading the year-to-date performance in the precious metals complex with a 22-percent rise. Silver is notorious for its volatility. The metal burned the fingers of many investors last year during its surge to a historical high and a subsequent tumble that saw prices fall more than a third within 10 trading days. "I'm less sanguine about silver, as lots of mine supply is coming on line and silver doesn't have the same safe-haven status as gold," said a Sydney-based trader. Precious metals prices 0626 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1737.14 -4.51 -0.26 11.08 Spot Silver 33.82 -0.20 -0.59 22.14 Spot Platinum 1597.49 -10.76 -0.67 14.68 Spot Palladium 659.22 -5.99 -0.90 1.03 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1737.60 -4.70 -0.27 10.90 14745 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.83 -0.16 -0.46 21.17 4768 Euro/Dollar 1.2915 Dollar/Yen 81.77 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)